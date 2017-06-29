Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Zendaya's Red Carpet Style
-
1. In Ralph & Russo, 2017
Pink is definitely Zendaya's color. The actress wore a bubble gum Ralph & Russo gown to the premiere of her movie Spider-Man: Homecoming in Los Angeles, and she couldn't have looked better.
-
2. In Calvin Klein Collection, 2016
Zendaya looked pretty in peach at the Billboard Music Awards.
-
3. In Haider Ackermann, 2016For the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Zendaya chose a crushed velvet Haider Ackermann suit with a leather crop top.
-
4. In David Koma, 2016
Zendaya outshined all on the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards red carpet in a navy David Koma creation with a gem-encrusted bodice and zip-up double slits. The finishing touches? Harry Kotlar diamond earrings, a Mattia Cielo ring, and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
5. In Christian Siriano, 2016
Ever the fashion risk-taker Zendaya pulled a bold one on us when she arrived at The Humane Society of the United States’ To the Rescue Gala in a custom fuchsia Christian Siriano suit that she styled with a stack of bracelets and silver sandals.
-
6. In Cristiano Burani, 2016
Zendaya mixed horizontal bands with vertical pleats for the Kode Magazine 10th Issue Party, She tied it all together with coordinated sandals that picked up one shade from the color scheme—scarlet red.
-
7. In Vivienne Westwood, 2015
Zendaya looked gorgeous at the 2015 Oscars.
-
8. In Thakoon, 2015
Zendaya brought her wonderfully eccentric charm to the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards with a rust leaf-motif bejeweled Thakoon midi-length dress and furry block sandals.
-
9. In Ashi Studio, 2015
Zendaya rocked a two-piece black and white ensemble for the Teen Choice Awards.
-
10. In Fausto Puglisi, 2015
For the 2015 Met Gala, Zendaya wore Fausto Puglisi with jewelry by Lydia Courteille, Jack Vartanian, Pasquale Bruni, and Casa Reale.
-
11. In Elizabeth and James, 2015
Zendaya graced the Nordstrom Del Amo Fashion Center Opening Gala in a breezy white sleeveless Elizabeth and James number, complete with chandelier earrings and Schutz cage booties.
1 of 11
In Ralph & Russo, 2017
Pink is definitely Zendaya's color. The actress wore a bubble gum Ralph & Russo gown to the premiere of her movie Spider-Man: Homecoming in Los Angeles, and she couldn't have looked better.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM