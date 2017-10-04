Found It: The Fancy $40 Dress You Can Wear to Every Event on Your Calendar

Looking for the perfect dress that you can wear to all of those weddings, galas, and parties on your schedule? Zendaya's latest look will give you major inspiration. On Tuesday in New York, the 21-year-old star stepped out wearing Chopard jewels and a romantic, rose-colored gown by Elie Saab.

What we love the most about the twirl-worthy dress is that the bottom stops well above the ankles. That mid-length hem makes the gown versatile and wearable to so many functions. Sadly, the embellished design is a part of the brand's Resort 2018 collection, so it's not available for purchase just yet. But below, we found a look-alike that you can add to your cart, ASAP. And the good news doesn't stop there. The dupe is currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack for 40 bucks.

Oh, and don't forget to grab a pair of white pumps—like Zendaya's Casadei heels ($750; farfetch.com). The stark, white shade will add a fashion-forward twist that will instantly make you look like a style star.

VIDEO: 6 Sites for Dress and Tuxedo Rentals

Keep scrolling to find out how to recreate Zendaya's fail-proof outfit for (a whole lot) less.