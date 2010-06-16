Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Your Top Style Q&A
-
1. Making White Work Year-Round
QUESTION:
How can I make white pants work beyond summer?
ANSWER:
Transition this warm-weather staple by combining it with something that has texture, such as a blazer or a button-front shirt in a soft hue, says stylist Brad Goreski, who dressed Jessica Alba in layered neutral knits.
-
2. Printed Denim
QUESTION:
How large should the pattern be on printed jeans?
ANSWER:
For a sleek look, opt for a small, repeating print on a dark background. If you want to stand out, try larger, random designs in lighter colors. Either way, stick with clean lines: ankle-length skinnies or straight-legs.
-
3. Best Boots for Flared Jeans
QUESTION:
What are the best winter shoes to wear with flared jeans?
ANSWER:
Round-toe platforms are ideal underneath a wide opening, whereas as pointy toes can seem delicate. To create a streamlined look, hemlines should hover near the floor and reveal an inch of your shoes in front.
-
4. Bow Blouse
QUESTION:
I like the idea of a bow blouse, but I'm afraid of looking to fussy. How could I wear it and still look cool?
ANSWER:
Start with shirts that have bold hues, patterns or quirky details such as fringe. Then pair your pick with jeans for a casual counterpoint to the prim top. How you actually tie-or don't tie-the bow is up to you.
-
5. Animal-Print Dress
QUESTION:
How can I wear animal-print dresses without looking over-the-top?
ANSWER:
Pay attention to the fabric and cut, says stylist Penny Lovell, who chose a silk and cotton sheath for actress Rose Byrne. "The key here is the demure neckline and 3/4 length sleeves, plus a material that isn't shiny." Finish with understated extras like a thin belt and platform pumps for a just-sexy-enough date-night look.
-
6. Full Trousers
QUESTION:
How can I keep fuller trousers from feeling frumpy?
ANSWER:
Select tops that add a little structure and finish your ensemble with a fitted jacket to add overall shape-or simply tuck-in your blouse, like Sienna Miller does here.
-
7. Polka Dots
QUESTION:
How do I wear polka dots?
ANSWER:
Dots in neutral colors are more conservative. If you go for bright ones, wear in small doses to avoid the "clown factor." The same applies to size: Big dots work best on a top or a skirt-not both. Take Cameron Diaz's lead.
-
8. Tie-Dye
QUESTION:
What's the modern way to wear tie-dye?
ANSWER:
Limit your outfit to one piece like Kate Bosworth's dress, we like sophisticated cuts made from white fabric that has been dunked in a single bold color. Combine it with coordinating solids for a polished overall effect.
-
9. Shoes With Rolled-Up Pants
QUESTION:
What's the most flattering shoe to go with the rolled-up pants look?
ANSWER:
Flats can make casual khakis seem a little too dressed down. Instead, put your best heel forward with a colorful wedge or an exotic-skin stiletto.
-
10. Chinos
QUESTION:
How do I pull off chinos without looking too preppy?
ANSWER:
Try a tailored blazer or a motocycle jacket on top like Keri Russell. Also, try rolling the legs three inches above ankles to show off your high heels.
-
11. Tucking In Tops
QUESTION:
Should I ever tuck a shirt into second skin pants?
ANSWER:
When you choose a top that goes inside your waistband, be sure it's not as tight as your pants. A tailored button-front shirt, like Kate Bosworth's, or skinny ribbed sweater skims the upper body but still gives you breathing room.
-
12. Embellished Dresses
QUESTION:
What should I wear with an embellished dress?
ANSWER:
Embellished dresses should exude a slip-on ease. To avoid looking too over-the-top, take a cue from Carrie Underwood and Miley Cyrus: Stick to zero jewelry and don't amp up the makeup.
-
13. Dramatic Jewelry
QUESTION:
How much jewelery is too much?
ANSWER:
If you want drama, stick to one or two statement items or multiples of the same piece like Drew Barrymore, who chose one pair of oversize earrings and an armful of like bracelets. A chunky necklace, cuffs and big earrings looks too cluttered.
-
14. Outdoor Cocktail Party Shoe
QUESTION:
What's the best shoe for an outdoor cocktail party?
ANSWER:
You don't want anything that would pierce the ground, so leave kitten or stiletto heels at home in favor of flats, chunky-heel sandals or wedges.
-
15. Outfit Updates
QUESTION:
How do I add zing to existing outfits inexpensively?
ANSWER:
Statement necklaces don't need to be elaborate, just large. And when you wear one bold item, adding other accessories looks cluttered. So wear one at a time. Chic pieces in silver or gold-tone work with most colors and can go casual (think: skinny jeans and fitted top) or fancy (as the accent to a monochromatic sheath.)
-
16. Pearls
QUESTION:
Are pearls too old fashioned?
ANSWER:
In one word: No! You can go completely classic by wearing a single strand with an LBD like Grace Kelly-or totally shake it up by piling on the pearls with Rihanna-ish bravado. Eternally chic, either way. Pearls always work.
-
17. Comfortable High Heels
QUESTION:
I love high heels, but how do I find comfortable ones?
ANSWER:
Try on pairs with a platform of at least 1 inch, which decreases the relative heel height. Or borrow this editor trick: Have a repair shop add foam padding to the inner soles of your stilettos. The extra cushioning is well worth the cost (about $10)!
-
18. Shoes That Make Legs Look Longer
QUESTION:
What shoes will make my legs look longer?
ANSWER:
Match the tone of your shoes to your tights to elongate your legs like Nicole Richie. If you're going bare-legged, choose a neutral skin-hued pair, like Eva Longoria Parker's.
-
19. Flattering Broad Shoulders
QUESTION:
My broad shoulders make me feel like the Hulk. How can I flatter them?
ANSWER:
Show a little skin! Choose an item cut so that the fabric angles in toward the neck, like the one Brooke Shields is wearing, not straight down. This will put emphasis on the narrowness of your neck, not the breadth of your shoulders. Also, avoid cap-sleeves or anything puffy.
-
20. Day to Night Dresses
QUESTION:
Any suggestions for a day dress that also works at night?
ANSWER:
Look for one with an open neckline and a figure-skimming, fitted-waist silhouette. Cap sleeves and a below-the-knee hem seal the deal. Selecting a solid color allows you to swap accessories easily to match the occasion.
-
21. Dressed Up T-Shirts
QUESTION:
I love T-shirts but want to look dressed up when I go out. Ideas?
ANSWER:
All stiletto evidence to the contrary, cute and cozy can live together in harmony. Pick a T-shirt with a little fabulousness, such as Lauren Conrad's stones or ruffles, and rock the night away in comfort. Stick with dark background color to accentuate the sophisticated vibe. Sheer fabric and a deep V-cut will add sex appeal.
-
22. Refresh Your LBD
QUESTION:
I've worn my LBD to so many parties. How can I make it seem fresh?
ANSWER:
Breathe new life into your staple LBD by letting an embellished slip peak out. The exposed hem adds a sexy, fresh twist to your go-tos.
-
23. Shorts In the Night
QUESTION:
Are shorts appropriate for evening?
ANSWER:
When made from a luxe fabric like silk, they can be as sexy as a mini. Take a cue from Anne Hathaway and pair them with a blazer and metallic extras, or go more classic with a tailored button-down and jeweled flats.
-
24. Chic & Comfortable Party Dresses
QUESTION:
I'm looking for a chic, comfortable dress for a party. Can you help?
ANSWER:
Choose a design in jersey or chiffon. These fabrics skim the body to create a floaty but not volumnious effect. Pair it with pumps for evening or flats for day.
-
25. A Dressy Piece-That's Not A Dress!
QUESTION:
Is there anything besides a dress I can wear to a special event?
ANSWER:
There's no rule that states fancy clothing for women has to come in one piece. Seek out separates with a formal bent, starting with a beautifully detailed blouse. It looks great layered or solo. Try it under a super-fitted tuxedo jacket or long evening jacket worn open.-
-
26. Pouffy Dresses
QUESTION:
Are pouffy dresses hard to pull off?
ANSWER:
Not as long as you stick to a single voluminous element and use it to highlight your more slender parts. For example, draw eyes towards your face and neck with a puff-shoulder cocktail dress.
1 of 26
