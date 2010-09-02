Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Your Style, Only Better!
1. Your Style, Only Better!Upgrade your signature style! Find the description above that most closely matches yours, then click on for pieces that'll turbocharge your look.
HOW TO BE CLASSIC, NOT BORING: Clean lines, crisp tailoring, and a hint of naughty make sophisticated pieces anything but a snooze.
STAR STYLE INSPIRATION: Jennifer Aniston
2. Wardrobe Must-AddsChoose curve-skimming skirts or high-waist trousers that look slinky and sharp. Wear a blazer that defines your body. Accent neutrals with an animal print or a shot of red.
Wool blazer, Diane von Furstenberg, $450; 646-486-4800.
Calf-hair bag, Lauren Merkin, $395; neimanmarcus.com.
Suede platform pumps, LAMB, $245; zappos.com.
3. Sexy vs. RisqueHOW TO BE SEXY, NOT RISQUE: Knowing what and how much to flaunt spells the difference between tempting and tart.
STAR STYLE INSPIRATION: Penélope Cruz
4. Wardrobe Must-AddsNever show more than one asset at a time. If you're going to bare your legs, keep your cleavage in check. Balance a bandage skirt with a flowy top. Peep-toes add a coy touch.
Suede and mesh peep-toes, Nine West, $99; ninewest.com.
Rayon skirt, French Connection, $98; searlenyc.com.
Sequined silk top, BCBG Max Azria, $328; bcbg.com.
5. Edgy vs. Over The EdgeHOW TO BE EDGY, NOT OVER THE EDGE: Downtown street meets uptown chic in a cool, effortless style.
STAR STYLE INSPIRATION: Rachel Bilson
6. Wardrobe Must-AddsWorking multiple trends can make you look like a fashion victim. Go for one at a time: a leather jacket in an off beat shade like gray paired with something classic, or a bold print on a simple shape.
Faux-leather and knit pants, BCBGeneration, $118; macys.com.
Leather and knit jacket, Gar-de, $615; shopdressonline.com.
Silk skirt, Suno, $299; thewebstermiami.com.
7. Feminine vs. PrimHOW TO BE FEMININE, NOT PRIM: "Pretty in pink" grows up with a few sleek touches.
STAR STYLE INSPIRATION: Sarah Jessica Parker
8. Wardrobe Must-AddsTemper soft with hard when it comes to shape, color and texture. Balance a slip dress with a boxy jacket or a buckle belt. Play pastels against cool neutrals. And anchor those pearls on a tough black cuff.
Silk dress, Madewell, $268; madewell.com. Leather belt, Ariat International, $35; ariat.com for stores.
Rayon-silk blazer, Joie, $388; nordstrom.com.
Glass pearl and ribbon bracelet, Roxanne Assoulin for Lee Angel, $275; neimanmarcus.com.
9. Fab vs. FlashyHOW TO BE FAB, NOT FLASHY: A marriage of rich accents and basic pieces makes luxury casual.
STAR STYLE INSPIRATION: Victoria Beckham
10. Wardrobe Must-AddsA comfy fit and non-fussy details are the point. Limit gold to a man's watch or a bold bracelet to keep it low-key. Dark, lean jeans go from day to night. Paired with a faux-fur shrug, a structured bag seems less uptight.
Denim jeans, J Brand, $178; jbrandjeans.com.
Metal watch, Timex, $75; timex.com.
Embossed leather bag, Talbots, $199; talbots.com.
