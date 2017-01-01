Typically thought of as autumnal, this pairing is making its spring debut, as seen on the Narciso Rodriguez and Paul Smith runways. “It takes on an entirely new, invigorating feel when you see it used in lighter fabrics,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

