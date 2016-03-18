Spring’s 7 Must-Try Color Pairings

Spring's hottest color list is in! In order to bring you the freshest combos of the season, we looked at the designer runways and asked pros in the areas of fashion, beauty, entertaining, and home décor to weigh in. Scroll down to learn why each of these 7 dynamic hue duos work well together. Then, use this sea of inspiration to enter our amazing My Spring Colors sweepstakes with Pinterest. Start pinning your favorite pairs to you own boards, and you could win some of InStyle editors favorite spring things.

Here are the color couples you should fall for now—and romance all season long.

RELATED: Share Your Spring Color Personality with Us on Pinterest