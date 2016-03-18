Spring’s 7 Must-Try Color Pairings

Spring's hottest color list is in! In order to bring you the freshest combos of the season, we looked at the designer runways and asked pros in the areas of fashion, beauty, entertaining, and home décor to weigh in. Scroll down to learn why each of these 7 dynamic hue duos work well together. Then, use this sea of inspiration to enter our amazing My Spring Colors sweepstakes with Pinterest. Start pinning your favorite pairs to you own boards, and you could win some of InStyle editors favorite spring things.
Here are the color couples you should fall for now—and romance all season long.
1. Coral & Melon
Relationship status: One thing’s for certain: this citrusy duo isn’t subtle, but. But just like with Channing Tatum and his stunning wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, who canoodle on the red carpet, groove on the dance floor, and smooch onstage, you can’t help but heart their completely in-sync vibes.
2. Pale Blue & Aubergine
Relationship status: They can be hard to pull off without looking like a #TBT circa the late 1970s. The key to working them into your wardrobe? Let dusty blue take center stage while aubergine play the supportive significant other.
3. Tangerine & Tan
Relationship Status: Consider them the George and Amal of the color wheel. When paired together, these two command attention and authority. This is a duo that takes charge and grabs your focus, while simultaneously makes you feel at ease in its presence.
4. Cobalt & Peach
Relationship Status: If these hues could dance, they’d be booty-shakin’ to Bey while snapping a selfie and begging you to stay for one more drink. It’s a tactile pairing that makes you want to take part in it.
5. Spruce & Teal
Relationship Status: Like New Girl’s Jess and Nick, these two can’t stay away from each other for long. The color values are close, so they’ll also vibe, even when other shades, like grey or pink, are mixed in.
6. Chocolate & Copper
Relationship Status- If you met this duo IRL, chances are an invite to browse photos of their recent safari across Botswana would soon follow. "There’s something about this rich pairing that reminds us of luxury and travel,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Institute. “It evokes feelings of wanderlust and adventure.”
7. Gray & Navy
Relationship status: They’ve been together since college and order for each other in restaurants—these lovebirds are reliable and will never let you down. “Plus,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “They let their single friends third wheel anytime."