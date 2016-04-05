Here's How to Update Your French Mani for Spring

Time to give those tips a refreshing treat, and we're obsessing over this zesty take on the classic French manicure, inspired by the models in Veronica Beard's spring 2016 runway show. Created by Essie for Glamsquad manicurists, the tangerine-and-tan nail art was inspired by the art deco revival of 1970's Miami Beach, which makes us love it even more.

Here's how to give your digits the treatment. Apply a base coat to clean and filed nails. Then, apply two coats of Essie's All Eyes on Nudes ($9; essie.com) to create an opaque base. Allow each coat to dry completely. Next, using a thin brush, apply a line of Essie's Clambake ($9; essie.com) lacquer in a half-moon shape along the tips. Allow this coat to dry as well, then seal each nail with a layer of topcoat.

