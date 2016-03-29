This Easy Dessert Hack Will Impress Your Guests

Hosting a dinner party? Here's how to make your dessert display shine—quite literally. Yigit Pura, chef and owner of Tout Sweet Pâtisserie in San Francisco, uses edible luster dust to dress up store-bought chocolate. Not only does the result look stunning, it only costs about $5 to buy the supplies and about five minutes to assemble.

Here's what you'll need: dark chocolate bars that can easily be broken into symmetrical squares, or individually wrapped dark chocolate squares; a 1-inch pastry brush; and copper-hued luster dust. "Luster dush is such a cheap and easy way to make things stand out," Pura advises. "Gold and chocolate are traditionally used in French cooking, but I think that copper works even better because it has these beautiful red rum hues that complement cocoa beans."

RELATED: Copper and Chocolate Inspiration From Pinterest

RELATED: Share Your Spring Color Personality with Us on Pinterest

Once you're ready to begin, dip the pastry brush into the shimmery luster dush and swipe it onto the chocolate. Hold the square in place so you get an even stroke, but wear latex gloves or your fingerprints might leave smudges. "You can go parallel or horizontal, but I prefer to go in the direction of the chocolate bar," says Pura. "If the bar is rectangular, go the long way and continue brushing it on until you have a beautiful, deep copper shimmer." Next step? Watch your guests salivate.