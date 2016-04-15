This Color Combo Will Flatter Every Skin Tone

Here's a little secret that will help enhance your skin's natural glow, regardless of the tone of your complexion. Wearing spruce green and teal blue near any exposed areas (think face, arms, and legs) will amplify your skin's undertones. "Both highlight rosy tones, so no matter your coloring, they'll make you look like you have a healthy glow," says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. Since the color values are close, so they'll always jibe, even when other shades, like gray or pink, are mixed in. But when you get them alone, the impact is major.

Just consider the balance of spruce to teal, depending on your complexion. If you have medium-to-dark skin, you can pull off allover teal and contrast with a spruce belt. For the fair-skinned, deep spruce will be more flattering, so work it into a shoe or a top, then accent with a teal clutch. When going for an open-toe shoe in either hue, opt for a pedi in a super-dark shade of marsala, says N.Y.C. stylist Kemal Harris. A bright polish can throw off the moody palette—cherry reds scream Merry Christmas against green hues.

