Another item you simply can't live without, no matter what the season, is the perfect dress. For fall and winter, choose a dress in a dark color that goes from day to night with a bit of smart accessorizing. Fit and form is job one when shopping for a dress, so consider your shape carefully before heading out to shop. An A-line is perhaps the most flattering of all dress and skirt cuts, fitted through the waist and then gently flared over the hips. It's easy to wear, too, allowing you room to move without being overly revealing during the day.