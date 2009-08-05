Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Your Best Dress Shape Sponsored by Tide
1. A-LineAnother item you simply can't live without, no matter what the season, is the perfect dress. For fall and winter, choose a dress in a dark color that goes from day to night with a bit of smart accessorizing. Fit and form is job one when shopping for a dress, so consider your shape carefully before heading out to shop. An A-line is perhaps the most flattering of all dress and skirt cuts, fitted through the waist and then gently flared over the hips. It's easy to wear, too, allowing you room to move without being overly revealing during the day.
2. TunicThe tunic shape, while dramatic, can be difficult to wear, especially if it's a little pleated number like this. Make sure it plays up your best assets, with a wide belt to highlight a tiny waist, or with a long, dropped waist and short skirt (maybe with the season's new over-the-knee boots) to show off lanky legs.
3. Va-va Voom!If you've been health-conscious all summer and are ready to flaunt your hard-earned curves, go for a form-fitting little number with a bit of stretch. If the dress is snug, though, shiny is a no-no; it will all just be a bit too much. Look instead for a thicker, high-quality fabric like a stretch gabardine wool, a jersey knit or silk charmeuse.
4. FlutedCall attention to toned shoulders and a well-proportioned derriere with a tight-fitting bodice and fluted, cascading skirt, a modern, mini-take on a formal ball gown from days of yore, when we all wore petticoats. It's a flirty and fabulous look, and depending on the fabric it’s made of, can take you from day to night with the right jacket.
5. Simple SheathShow off a well-proportioned figure and shapely, toned shoulders with a simple sheath dress. A perfect fit is imperative with a sheath. Make sure when trying it on that the dress doesn't pull or bag anywhere - puffing above the waist in the back or right over the bust line are common problems. Try on the dress sitting down, too, to make sure it doesn't suddenly grab your derriere or become a mini dress.
6. V-neckPetite ladies, listen up: A v-neck is the ideal neckline to visually lengthen your body line and call attention to your charming neckline. This one is for you, too, if you want to detract attention from a large bust. Even more flattering is a v-neck print, in a draped material like cotton jersey. Help keep this fabulous look shapely and bright, and help ward off unsightly pilling, with Tide TOTALCAREamp#153;, which helps keep clothing looking like new, even after 30 washes.
7. RetroA spirited, playful approach calls for retro swing miniskirt dresses with high boots, outrageously popular for fall. Attempt this only if you want to call attention to your gloriously fit legs. Accessorize with period pieces - a hat, bangles, big sunglasses, or a bob with bangs.
