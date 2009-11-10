Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
1. Tiffany & Co. Blue Coin Purse$50; at tiffany.com.
2. J. Crew Leather Gloves$50; at jcrew.com.
3. Tracy Anderson Method Workout DVD$30; at Amazon.com.
4. Ironwood Gourmet Cake Stand$35; at yardlover.com.
5. Skullcandy Lowrider Headphones$40; at skullcandy.com.
6. Williams-Sonoma Wine Cooler$45; visit williams-sonoma.com for store locations.
7. Wet Seal Bejeweled Headband$6; visit wetseal.com for store locations.
8. Anthropologie Floral Necklace$48; visit anthropologie.com for store locations.
9. Sephora Ultimate Makeup Palette$48; at sephora.com.
