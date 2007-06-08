Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Workout Tips of the Stars
-
1. Cameron Diaz
The athletic star keeps her body mini-dress ready by visiting the gym often. Thirty minutes of cardio-alternating between the elliptical trainer, treadmill and bike-helps maintain her mile-long toned legs. The California girl also loves to golf and surf, which certainly contributes to keeping those rock-hard abs and arms tight.
-
2. Jessica Biel
The actress works hard to keep her famous tush bikini-ready-even taking to the streets for a workout! She wraps a rubber exercise band around both ankles, then takes 15 lateral steps (out and back) on each side. Biel feels the burn even more by often hitting the track for 40-minute sprint sessions.
-
3. Fergie
The Dutchess keeps her body in rockin' shape with outdoor workouts in Santa Monica, California-often accompanied by her boyfriend, Josh Duhamel. She also burns tons of calories during her hour-and-a-half-long performances. She has said, "I eat low-fat and low-carb and I drink tons of water. I cheat, but I try to make it up by working out."
-
4. Patrick DempseyRent a bike! You just might spin into the Grey's Anatomy star-he can be spotted almost every day on his bike in Beverly Hills.
-
5. Reese Witherspoon
This golden girl has always looked great, but lately she's turned it up a notch. Reese loves to run and hike, either alone or with an exercise buddy. One way she keeps her calves toned for summer is by hiking backwards. Another trick: She carries 5-pound weights so she can do strength moves (like squats and bicep curls at the same time) along the way.
-
6. Nicole Kidman
Kidman stays long and lean with 55-minute Pilates sessions and walks like these in Brentwood, California, with husband, Keith Urban. She can also be spotted spinning every now and again at L.A.'s Body & Soul fitness studio.
-
7. Jake GyllenhaalPut on your tennies and get outside! You just might run into Gyllenhaal also running or biking or hiking around L.A. The active actor loves being outdoors and often works out with famous friends, Matthew McConaughey and Lance Armstrong. Besides all of that cardio, he keeps his arms buff with chin-ups and his abs firm with sit-ups.
-
8. Halle Berry
The sexy actress knows that variety really is the spice of life. Her secret to a great bod relies on changing up the type of workout, number of sets and reps throughout the week. Here, the famously fit Berry gets a workout and shows her support at the Revlon Run/Walk at the same time.
-
9. MadonnaYou'll most likely find Madonna in London practicing yoga or Pilates, but the Material Girl still pounds the pavement when she's in New York City for a good old jog in Central Park. She also keeps her body incredibly lean and fit by sticking to a strict macrobiotic diet.
-
10. Jessica Alba
Alba stays fit with 30 minutes of cardio, five days a week. As for her abs, the buff actress does crunches while lying on an exercise ball (a Bosu balance trainer, in fact). This works her transverse muscles (one key to a six-pack) because she has to use them to help her balance.
-
11. Paris HiltonWhile in L.A., Hilton keeps in shape, stylishly of course, by biking in Runyon Canyon with her personal trainer. The junk-food lover burns off the calories by peddling to the top of a hill before taking a quick break to look out over L.A.
-
12. Lance ArmstrongHow does the seven-time Tour de France winner stay in shape now that he's retired from cycling? He runs marathons, naturally. He completed the 2006 New York City marathon, wearing his trademark yellow LIVESTRONG bracelet, and is rumored to be training for 2007.
-
13. Eva Longoria
The actress stays in shape by power walking in the Hollywood Hills with friends. Other secrets to her hot bod? Her personal trainer, Patrick Murphy, says he never lets her do the same workout twice to keep it interesting. He also advises her to eat a variety of healthy foods and drink lots of water.
-
14. Heidi KlumThe brains behind Project Runway says "auf Wiedersehen" to post-baby pounds by doing yoga several times a week and exercising outside with her personal trainer.
-
15. Matthew McConaugheyWho needs the gym? Not People's Hottest Bachelor, Matthew McConaughey. He's admitted that he hasn’t been to the gym in years and instead keeps his Greek god-like physique by running, dancing, biking or swimming every day. Finally, a good reason to skip the gym (but get outside)!
-
16. Anna KournikovaThe tennis star hits the gym and the courts to keep her athletic body in top shape. "When I'm home I try to play as much as I can, every other day, even if it's just for half an hour or an hour," Kournikova has said.
-
17. Sheryl CrowThe breast cancer survivor and avid runner participates in the 14th Annual Revlon Run/Walk for Women in L.A. The singer also keeps her toned arms in guitar-playing shape with tricep extensions and moves like the wheelbarrow: Lie face-down on an exercise ball, hands on floor. Walk out with your hands till feet rest on the ball. Hold a minute; roll back. Repeat.
-
18. Bridget MoynahanMom-to-be Moynahan relies on power walking to keep her as fit as possible until the baby comes. The actress makes sure to stay hydrated and keeps her motivation up by listening to music.
-
19. Tori Spelling & Dean McDermottTori works off the baby weight with a little help from her husband. The actress gained 40 pounds during pregnancy but is shedding it with jogs through Beverly Hills and the NutriSystem food-delivery program.
-
20. Nicole RichieThe Simple Life star works on staying fit and healthy by hiking outdoors and working closely with a trainer and a nutritionist. The trendster does this in style, of course, wearing a pair of ultra-hip Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses on her hike.
-
21. Power PlateForty-something Madonna maintains her twenty-something bod with a vibrating Power Plate machine. The machine whips anything into shape via vibrating plates that cause muscles from head to toe to relax and contract. Other reputed benefits: better posture, circulation and fat burning. Heidi Klum and Courteney Cox Arquette also shake it up.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$2999 - $10,500; powerplate.com.
-
22. Low Calorie DrinksLeave sugary sports drinks in the dust. Kate Hudson and Jennifer Garner hydrate with vitamin-rich Propel Fitness Water, now in powder form (20 calories; $3.50 for 10; at drugstores). Lindsay Lohan recharges with the amino acids and electrolytes in Amino Vital Mix-and-Shake (15 calories, $10 for 5; amino-vital.com. And Luna Elixir delivers antioxidants (50 calories, $1; drugstore.com.
-
23. Happy FeetStars like Felicity Huffman and Cindy Crawford love gear from Canadian fitness design line Lululemon Athletica. These plush Women's Allstar socks contain naturally antibacterial fibers spun from bamboo and charcoal threads. $6; lululemon.com for stores.
