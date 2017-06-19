Workout Crop Tops Prove Athleisure Is the Gift That Keeps Giving

The fashion world welcomed the crop back with open arms, and now the fitness biz is doing the very same thing. Not a sports bra and not quite long enough to be a tank, this shirt’s sweet spot is right in the middle and conveniently flatters your favorite high-waisted yoga pants. But if the athleisure movement has taught us anything, workout clothes should be worn in and outside of the spin studio, so we rounded up a few cute crops that have potential in both departments.

