Victoria Beckham Teaches Us How to Dress for Work

January 23, 2017

Victoria Beckham’s look to judge the International Woolmark Prize at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris yesterday? Office 'fit perfection. Just because you’re sitting at a desk all day does not mean you have to wear all black (although, that can be chic too). Try colorblocking like VB in bright, bold colors to stand out. The fit, albeit baggy and menswear inspired, is flattering and most importantly, comfortable. Colorful and cozy is a winner.

Neil Warner/Splash News

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 23, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Oh, the power of a good work outfit. It makes you stand taller, feel more confident, and if you ask me, perform at your highest level. So, what makes the perfect office look?

Something that’s tailored to your preference, stands out (but not too much), and says, somehow, that you mean business.

Victoria Beckham's look while lunching in Paris yesterday? Office 'fit perfection. Just because you're sitting at a desk all day does not mean you have to wear all black (although, that can be chic too). Try colorblocking like VB in bright, bold colors to stand out. The fit, albeit baggy and menswear inspired, is flattering and most importantly, comfortable. Colorful and cozy is a winner.

Victoria Beckham's Most Stylish Looks Ever
<p>August 30, 2017</p>
August 30, 2017

Beckham left her signature black clothes at home as she hit the streets of New York City in powder blue pants and a white tee. The fashionista looked stylish in the summertime colors, and she paired her outfit with black shades.

Jackson Lee/Getty
<p>August 29, 2017</p>
August 29, 2017

The fashion mogul stepped out in an unexpected look that deviated from her normally classic style—a pair of pink plaid pajamas. Not only did she rock her PJs outside while shopping, but her son Brooklyn Beckham also had a lot to say about her outfit. You know if VB is wearing sleepwear-as-street wear, the trend must be here to stay.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images
<p>June 27, 2017</p>
June 27, 2017

The designer looked as chic as ever as she arrived to celebrate her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's book, What I See, in London. For the occasion she wore a black belted silk jumpsuit and an oversize navy blazer, which she accessorized with a coordinating clutch. 

Hewitt / Splash News
<p>May 14, 2017</p>
May 14, 2017

The style star was spotted at the airport in New York City rocking head-to-toe baby blue. She paired a striped collared shirt with a long pleated skirt, which she accessorized with dark sunnies, a pastel clutch, and white leather heels.

TheImageDirect.com
<p>May 14, 2017</p>
May 14, 2017

The mother of four was seen in Hong Kong wearing a coordinating navy blue top and skirt covered in a red lip print. She paired the statement set with dark sunnies, a chic clutch, and anke-strap sandals.

Jayne Russell/Geisler Fotopress/AP Images
<p>May 12, 2017</p>
May 12, 2017

The style star was spotted out in New York City looking ever so chic in a tailored menswear look that included a blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. A navy blue collared shirt, sleek clutch, and oversize sunnies finished her outfit.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>May 11, 2017</p>
May 11, 2017

Beckham turned heads in a navy blue cardigan and skirt while making her way through the Big Apple. Her signature sunnies and leather boots accessorized her look.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>April 17, 2017</p>
April 17, 2017

The star was spotted making her way through LAX airport on her 43rd birthday in a trendy Supreme logo tee that she tucked into chic wide-leg trousers. Her signature oversize sunnies, heels, and a black clutch bag completed her too cool outfit.

Star Max/GC Images
<p>March 28, 2017</p>
March 28, 2017

InStyle's April cover star stepped out at LAX in the most Victoria Beckham-esque message tee we've ever seen (it is, of course, her own design), reading "Fashion Stole My Smile" in block letters ($150; victoriabeckham.com), which she paired with a set of chic black track pants and her boxy signature shades.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>March 15, 2017</p>
March 15, 2017

Snow and ice can't slow down Victoria Beckham. The fashionista stepped out in N.Y.C. the day after a blizzard in a pair of sky-high platform stilettos. She paired the navy pumps with a matching blouse and camel-colored suiting separates.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images
<p>March 14, 2017</p>
March 14, 2017

Beckham made the case for monochrome in an all-navy outfit in New York, pairing a turtleneck sweater with a pleated midiskirt and matching leather boots. She added a pop of color with a red leather purse.

Jackson Lee/Splash News
<p>March 13, 2017</p>
March 13, 2017

Beckham stepped out in New York City in perfectly tailored flannel pants, a silk, see-through navy shirt, and a fabulous double-breasted cashmere wool overcoat. She hung a white and blue scarf from her wrist for added flare.

XPX/Star Max/GC Images
<p>March 11, 2017</p>
March 11, 2017

Beckham proved that white after Labor Day can be utterly chic in a button-up collared shirt, paired with a matching leather bag and heels. She added a velvet pleated skirt in a soft blush tone for a welcome pop of color (shop a similar style at Topshop) and accessorized with her signature shades. 

KGC-182/STAR MAX/IPx
<p>March 10, 2017</p>
March 10, 2017

Beckham proved she can colorblock like a pro while out in Paris, where she sported a light blue button-down and semi-sheer burgundy maxi. She paired the chic pieces with leather boots and a coordinating bag that were a perfect match to her skirt. A pair of oversize sunglasses and a statement watch completed her stylish ensemble.

AKM GSI
<p>March 8, 2017</p>
March 8, 2017

InStyle's April cover star strut her stuff in London wearing a radiant tangerine button-up blouse, flared trousers with racing stripes, and a chic oxblood clutch.

Ricky Vigil/GC Images
<p>February 27, 2017</p>
February 27, 2017

The fashion designer was spotted out in Milan looking extra posh in a long-sleeve navy top and coordinating deconstructed skirt. She accessorized her chic ensemble with towering black leather boots, oversize sunnies, and a too cool box-shaped bag.

Robino Salvatore/Getty
<p>February 8, 2017</p>
February 8, 2017

The fashion designer ditched her signature heels for Adidas sneakers ($80; nordstrom.com) while out in New York City. She paired the fresh kicks with a loose white top, baggy black trousers, and a long wool coat. Dark sunnies and a leather bag accessorized her stylish look.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
<p>February 6, 2017</p>
February 6, 2017

Beckham killed the colorblocking game in this red sweater and skirt set, worn over a bright blue collared, button-down, with deep purple heels. Recreate the look with a red V-neck sweater from J. Crew and a blue button-down from Bloomingdale's

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>February 6, 2017</p>
February 6, 2017

Stepping out for a fashion Q&A with Saks Fifth Avenue, Beckham wore this yellow-hued dress, paired with bright blue heels for two major pops of color. Of course, Posh Spice pulled off the look seamlessly. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue
<p>December 9, 2016</p>
December 9, 2016

Despite the chilly winter weather, Beckham modeled her pre-fall 2017 pieces while out and about in N.Y.C.—a striped bubblegum pink shirt (get a similar style from Vineyard Vines) tucked into a relaxed pleated midi skirt, styled with a cognac leather saddle purse and white leather booties.

AKM-GSI
<p>December 7, 2016</p>
December 7, 2016

The former Spice Girl went sans jacket, but still looked super cozy in a white turtleneck sweater and plaid pants (get a similar pair from Bloomingdale's), worn with stiletto heels, of course. 

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto
<p>October 12, 2016</p>
October 12, 2016

The designer debuted a casual look at LAX that's unlike her usual boardroom-ready outfits. She paired a deep-V sweater (get a similar style from Nordstrom) with jeans and standout accessories.

AKM-GSI
<p>September 16, 2016</p>
September 16, 2016

The queen of monochromatic looks played up the color contrast with a slim deep navy knit with a matching shin-grazing skirt and optic white pumps.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Victoria Beckham
September 14, 2016

Beckham paired a simple white, mandarin collar, button-down with a taupe pleated skirt, featuring white and blue stripes. Cop her style with a similar skirt from Shopbop.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images
<p>September 13, 2016&nbsp;</p>
September 13, 2016 

Beckham is clearly getting a lot of good use out of her mandarin collar button down, this time pairing it with a velvet mint green skirt from her own fashion line ($2,100; nordstrom.com).

srpp/ Splash News
<p>September 12, 2016</p>
September 12, 2016

If anyone can totally rock a bright orange dress, it would obviously be Victoria Beckham. 

AKM GSI
<p>September 12, 2016</p>
September 12, 2016

We're loving Beckham's take on an all-white ensemble, pairing a simple white crewneck sweater with a patterned white skirt (get a similar style from Revolve).

FameFlynet
<p>May 9, 2016</p>
May 9, 2016

Beckham presented her beauty collaboration with Estée Lauder at her Dover Street Boutique in London wearing high-waist trousers and a drapey denim top that exposed a small part of her side.

AKM-GSI
<p>February 8, 2016</p>
February 8, 2016

The power couple showed off their twinning style, by rocking suits on a date night in NYC. Victoria wore a winter white tuxedo suit with a shiny lapel over a nude-colored shirt while her husband looked dapper in a gray suit with a blue tie, topped with a wool coat.

Spartano/FAMEFLYNET PICTURE
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 03, 2015
June 3, 2015

Beckham donned a red knit frock of her own design complete with a button detail at the waist while out in the Big Apple. She completed her ensemble with blue suede Casadei heels and oversized sunnies.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Celebrity Sightings In New York - June 02, 2015
June 2, 2015

The former Spice Girl stepped out in a black lace Victoria Beckham Collection dress paired with matching Casadei pumps in N.Y.C.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>June 1, 2015</p>
June 1, 2015

The style star attended the 2015 CFDA Awards in a black Victoria Beckham Collection gown and dazzling jewels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 31, 2015
May 31, 2015

The beauty stepped into New York's JFK aiport in a sharply-tailored number with perfectly subdued accessories. 

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images
Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham
March 14, 2015

At the amfAR Hong Kong gala, the star struck minimalism-chic in a white high-neck sleeveless dress of her own design with a full, sweeping skirt and cut-outs at the bodice. White pumps completed her monochromatic palette. 

Moses Ng/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham
March 12, 2015

Beckham got down and broody at the Alexander McQueen Savage Beauty Gala in a dramatic strapless floral cut-out gown of her own design, complete with smoldering eye makeup and black Casadei pumps.

Wenn
<p>December 1, 2014</p>
December 1, 2014

At the British Fashion Awards, Beckham took home brand of the year in one of her own black-and-white designs.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>September 29, 2014</p>
September 29, 2014

The street style star rocked a chic oversized ensemble made up of a crisp white shirt and black bottoms while out in London.
 

SAV/GC Images
<p>June 10, 2014</p>
June 10, 2014

Beckham opted for a vibrant red jumpsuit accented with a gold chain as she hit the streets in New York City.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Victoria Beckham attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
May 5, 2014
Beckham attended the 2014 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a stunning white gown from her own label.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham wearing blue pants and cream blouse
March 20, 2014
Beckham ran errands in London wearing a cream top and light blue wide-leg trousers, which she paired with aviator sunnies.
AKM-GSI
Victoria Beckham attending the London Global Gift Gala
November 19, 2013
Beckham hit the London Global Gift Gala in pieces from her eponymous line, which included a dark long-sleeve blouse and a black maxi. She added a pop of color and sparkle with sapphire and diamond Harry Winston drop earrings.
INFphoto
Victoria Beckham attends Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards
November 5, 2013
At the 2013 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at London's Claridge's Hotel, Beckham chose a peekaboo black gown and minimalistic accessories.
Jon Furniss/Invision for Harper's Bazaar/AP
Victoria Beckham wearing black top and skirt with belt
October 23, 2013
The style star wore her eponymous line from the spring 2014 collection to an event, which featured a black sheer-and-paneled short-sleeve blouse tucked into a belted flouncy skirt, styling her look with aviators and peep-toe booties.
Donato Sardella/WireImage
Victoria Beckham wearing black dress
September 12, 2013
Beckham donned a chic all-black ensemble for an outing in New York City's Soho neighborhood.
Raymond Hall/FilmMagic
Victoria Beckham in beige and white dress with navy cardigan
September 10, 2013
During Fashion Week, Beckham strolled in New York City in a beige and white dress dress, cropped cardigan and oversize shades.
NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic
Victoria Beckham in light blue oversized dress and black booties
September 9, 2013
The fashion designer looked effortlessly chic in one of her own designs while out and about in New York City.
Spartano/MaxNY/FAMEFLYNET
Victoria Beckham in sweater and checkered skirt
August 26, 2013
En route to London, Beckham was spotted in a casual-cool jet-setting look, pairing her plaid Etoile Isabel Marant plaid mini skirt with a slouchy sweater, a boxed bag from her namesake line, and black Giuseppe Zanotti booties.
XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM
TUNGSTAR/Splash News
June 23, 2013
Beckham appeared on a China Central Television show in a dress from her namesake line: a body-hugging red short-sleeve midi with a contrasting black collar and cuffs. She accessorized with black Casadei pumps.
Victoria Beckham in red dress with black trim
Victoria Beckham in black jumpsuit
June 4, 2013
Beckham arrived at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens in London wearing an on-trend wide-leg black jumpsuit with deep sweetheart neckline.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham wearing orange pants, white top, and black trench coat
May 8, 2013
Beckham touched down at JFK Airport in New York City in orange trousers, a black military jacket and aviator shades.
GAJ/TMH/ZOJ/WENN
Victoria Beckham in skirt and beige blazer
April 28, 2013
The designer styled her dove gray separates with piped stilettos while leaving an event in London.
FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Victoria Beckham with navy pants, white button down, and plum coat
December 11, 2012
Beckham took in Viva Forever (a musical based on the Spice Girls) in a crisp blouse and cropped trousers that she topped with a plum coat. A metallic box clutch and pointy-toe pumps completed her look.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Victoria Beckham in red blazer and mini skirt with black open toe boots
November 28, 2012
Beckham dined in her label’s orange suit, a metallic box clutch and peep-toe booties at the Valentino: Master Of Couture viewing after-party.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham wearing white top and skirt
October 25, 2012
The stylish star hit up a CFDA event in Los Angeles in an all-white ensemble of her own creation.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Victoria Beckham with white button-down and black pants white oversized clutch
September 11, 2012
Beckham shopped her way through New York City in casually cool black and white separates.
PacificCoastNews.com
Victoria Beckham wearing orange dress and nude heel
July 9, 2012
Beckham worked her label's figure-hugging orange design and neutral accessories while out in London.
PacificCoastNews
Victoria Beckham wearing black dress
June 26, 2012
Beckham looked chicer than ever as she exited her London hotel in a military-inspired sheath from her collection and black accessories, including peep-toe leather boots.
WeirPhotos/Splash News
Victoria Beckham wearing tan double button trench cape coat
June 24, 2012
Beckham flew out of Los Angeles in a caped trench, oversized sunglasses, a gold watch and ankle boots, proving once again she has amazing airport style.
©2012 RAMEY PHOTO
Victoria Beckham in red dress with black horizontal stripes
April 23, 2012
Beckham attended a Joyce promotional event at the China World Shopping Mall in Beijing, China in this striking black and red outfit.
ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
Victoria Beckham in beige dress with black trim and peep-toe boots
April 22, 2012
Beckham launched the Range Rover Evoque special edition in Bejing, China sporting a two-tone dress and peep-toe boots, both of her own design.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for Land Rover
Victoria Beckham in jeans and black tank top
March 23, 2012
The former Spice Girl stepped out for some retail therapy in West Hollywood, Calif., in a gathered tank, dark bell-bottoms and a chainstrap bag.
Brooks/Merino/INFphoto
Victoria Beckham attends the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
February 26, 2012
Beckham attended the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California wearing this chic strapless column gown complete with skinny belt, all from her own label.
Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage
Victoria Beckham in blue dress with black trim and open-toe black boots
February 23, 2012
The designer supported the Eva Longoria Foundation at an event in Hollywood in a fresh-off-the-runway blue sheath from her brand and peep-toe boots.
Erik Beegal/Splash News
Victoria Beckham in black halter dress
November 28, 2011
Beckham looked statuesque as she picked up a British Fashion Award in her own black design and diamond studs.
Richard Young/startraksphoto
Victoria Beckham wearing hot pink and black dress
September 11, 2011
Beckham went on a shopping excursion in New York City in this bold hot pink minidress from her namesake label.
James Devaney/FilmMagic
Victoria Beckham at Royal Wedding
April 29, 2011
The then-pregnant Beckham arrived at the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey in London, England wearing a full-on navy ensemble consisting of a self-designed navy dress and Philip Treacy topper.
Danny Martindale/FilmMagic
Victoria Beckham in orange dress
November 9, 2010
Beckham selected a vibrant tangerine design from her own collection for the International Herald Tribune Heritage Luxury Conference in London.
LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham wearing green mini dress with nude heels
August 9, 2010
The ex-Spice Girl left her New York City hotel in a mod-style kelly green Goat shift dress and cork platform pumps.
JDH/JCP/WENN
Victoria Beckham arrives at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
March 7, 2010
The designer attended the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party glowing in a gown of her own creation.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Victoria Beckham arrives at the 17th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party
February 22, 2009
Beckham celebrated at the 17th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar in West Hollywood, Calif., in a black gown from her own collection.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Cheers, Victoria!

