Celebrity Workwear Inspo to Up Your Office Fashion

Siiiiggghh. You’re only halfway through the week, and rousing yourself in the morning is suddenly starting to feel really, really tough. When you’ve slammed the snooze button one or two (or, uh, five) too many times, rely on this no-fail combination, courtesy of Jessica Alba (you can make it work with most any fluid blouse, but we especially love the pussy bow accent on hers), to come together in less than five minutes. Pro tip: Change into pumps at your desk—sneakers are your best chance of making it in on time.