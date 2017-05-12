Shirtdresses That Will Up Your Office Game

Reasons we love wearing shirtdresses to the office: they're incredibly easy to wear, super comfortable, and office-appropriate. As a fun alternative to the ever-classic skirt suit, these dresses are equally professional but give you the option to add a bit of flair with a great print or interesting fit. What's not to love about that? We've rounded up 11 of our favorites that will quickly become your work wardrobe go-to.
1. TIBI MEN'S STRIPE SHIRT DRESS
Tibi | $525
2. FRAME LACE UP MIDI DRESS
Frame Denim | $425
3. ZARA FLOWER SHIRT DRESS
Zara | $36
4. TOMAS MAIER POPLIN SHIRTDRESS
Tomas Maier available at MATCHESFASHION.COM | $718
5. LA LIGNE STRIPED SHIRTDRESS
La Ligne | $218 (originally $395)
6. M.I.H. CIRCLE-SLEEVE SHIRTDRESS
MiH Jeans | $275
7. PIXIE MARKET ASYMMETRICAL SHIRTDRESS
Pixie Market | $85
8. ARITZIA JACQUARD DRESS
Aritzia | $120
9. MADEWELL DENIM SHIRTDRESS
Madewell | $68 (originally $98)
10. WHISTLES LOLA DRESS
Whistles | $189
11. THEORY BELTED SHIRTDRESS
Theory | $355