This Brand Is Revolutionizing Affordable, Chic Workwear for Women

Figuring out what to wear to an interview is arguably the most stressful part of the job search process, especially considering the undeniable fact that good-quality suits are expensive—and that's without factoring in shoes. The irony is that you're forced to shell out upwards of $500 for a presentable outfit when you're presumably unemployed. Thankfully, Suit & Simple, a direct-to-consumer brand founded by Harvard grad Milly Wang and designer Rani Maiti is remedying the issue by creating a suit set for under 100 bucks.

The duo first met in the summer of 2015 as interns living in the same building in Midtown Manhattan (Wang for private equity firm Apollo Global Management and Maiti for Christian Siriano) and found themselves hard-pressed to find suitable outfits for work. "I realized it wasn't just a problem I had, but rather a problem that many other students, interns, and young professionals face," Wang recently told InStyle.com. "Everyone deserves a chance to make a good first impression and land a job without breaking the bank."

Suit & Simple currently offers three items in its core line: a blouse, a skirt, and a blazer. Putting an emphasis on simple design and materials, the blouse is made of 100 percent cotton and features a stand collar, button placket, cuffs, and fit darts on the bust. The blazer and skirt are both made of a poly-cotton fabric that allows for a tailored fit and flare silhouette (the skirt also features an anti-static lining that prevents it from clinging to your body—crucial when wearing tights).

The company just launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for orders and hopes to eventually expand to different reasonably-priced colored blouses and blazer and skirt combos, because it never hurts to have options.