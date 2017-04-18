How to Wear Spring's Hottest Trends to Work, According to a Buyer

If I had Natalie Kingham's cell phone number, I'd FaceTime her everyday before work to get outfit approval. Kingham, the buying director at MATCHESFASHION.COM is one part retail genius (she's responsible for just about all the women's product that goes up on MATCHESFASHION.COM) and one part stylist extraordinare (prior to joining the e-tailer, she styled and launched her own line).
Kingham knows everything there is to know about looking chic for work because, well, it's her job! Here, she breaks down five trends of the season and shows you how you can actually (yes, for real!) wear them this summer TO WORK!
-
1. The Purist
"Favoring clean lines and a minimalist palette, the Purist strikes a measured balance between masculine and feminine—languid tailoring and silky separates. The overall effect is polished, elegant, and chic which is just what a workwear attire should comprise of."
Shop It: The Row Blake Trousers, $912; matchesfashion.com. The Row Brianna Sweater, $875; matchesfashion.com. The Row Trench Coat, $4,012; matchesfashion.com.
-
2. The Warrior
"The archetypal business woman: form-fitting silhouettes and block colours are the cornerstones of her ultra-feminine workwear wardrobe. The tuxedo suit is back! With elevated details–from embellishments to sheer sleeves are an insouciant option."
Shop It: Racil Bowie Rockstar Jacket, $1,310; matchesfashion.com. Racil Starman Trousers, $537; matchesfashion.com. Hillier Bartley Collar-Box Bag, $868; matchesfashion.com.
-
3. The Collector
"The individualist takes a considered approach to dressing, favouring fabric and fit over fashion. From high-waist silhouettes to intricate pleating, compelling design and craftsmanship. Jacquemus is great for this trend as it brings a modern air to the traditional suiting with deconstructed tailoring such as over exaggerated proportions and signature silhouettes."
Shop It: Jacquemus Hound's-Tooth Trousers, $568; matchesfashion.com. Jacquemus Puffed-Sleeve Shirt, $556; matchesfashion.com. Charlotte Chesnais Turtle Ring, $388; matchesfashion.com.
-
4. The Wayfarer
"The bohemian’s nomadic nature comes to life with silk dresses, brocade and tapestry accessories and ornate finishes. Look no further than Isabel Marant and Chloe for this trend with their free spirit– sually championed for off-duty fashion, this trend is still perfect for a more relaxed office vibe whilst still remaining composed and professional."
Shop It: Isabel Marant Uster Top, $587; matchesfashion.com. Isabel Marant Neyo Trousers, $381; matchesfashion.com.Chloé Hudson Bag, $1,702; matchesfashion.com.
-
5. The Fashion Pioneer
"From Gucci’s clashing prints and patterns to unexpected proportions and colour combinations, this chameleon is a magpie: fearless, fashion forward and always in chase of the new. A strong trend for that modern day powerful business woman!"
Shop It: Gucci Wide-Cuff Trousers, $906; matchesfashion.com. Gucci GG Wallpaper-Print Blouse, $993; matchesfashion.com. Mark Cross Grace Bag, $2,018; matchesfashion.com