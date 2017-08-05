7 Dresses to Wear to Work and the Beach

Dreaming of your next vacation from your desk? Most of us are guilty as charged. It's high summer, after all, and we're probably more focused on what to pack for our next vacation than on what to wear to work. Good news—we've found super-cute dresses that look are equally appropriate for both settings. Scroll down to shop chic dresses that can be worn Monday through Sunday.
1. FAITHFULL
Faithfull | $170
2. ZARA
Zara | $70
3. TOPSHOP
Topshop | $170
4. ROSIE ASSOULIN
Rosie Assoulin | $1,995
5. STELEN
Stelen | $88
6. ARITZIA
Babaton | $50 (originally $125)
7. PALOMA WOOL
Paloma Wool | $75 (originally $148)