The Best Work Pants to Keep You Cool This Summer

Most months of the year, work wear outfits are easy to piece together—a couple of great basics and staples can churn out a million iterations! But the summer is a different story, especially in N.Y.C. where the humidity is intolerable. While looking professional and put-together is always the number one priority, not sweating profusely comes in at a very close second.
Fortunately, with so many airy and breathable fabrics on the market, you can stay cool without sacrificing the look of a great long trouser. If you work in a more lax environment, pair with a slightly cropped poplin shirt. If you’re more of a corporate gal, stick to a linen button-up.
Here, we show the pairs we have in our current online shopping bags.
2. Zara
Cropped trousers
Zara | $50
3. Tibi
Cecil stripe cropped pants
Tibi | $475
4. Joseph
Hessian trouser
Joseph | $315 (originally $630)
5. Theory
High-waist pant
Theory | $295
6. Staud
Pietro pants
STAUD available at Net-a-Porter | $150
7. Tory Burch
Villa pants
Tory Burch | $119 (originally $295)