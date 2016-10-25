This Fashion Line Will Actually Make You Excited About Work Clothes

A black blazer. A white button-down. Tailored pants. Yawn. Workwear basics are essential, yes, but they're also incredibly predictable—and boring. But Sali Christeson and Eleanor Turner are looking to change that and revolutionize the workwear game with the launch of their line from earlier this year: Argent. (Cue the celebratory dance for anyone who has to adhere to a dress code. Or anyone who works, really.)
Interestingly enough, it started when the co-founders went shopping for workwear, an experience that Turner deemed "mortifying." "The sales associates don't ask you what you do, they just hand you the nearest gray suit and expect it to work in every office environment," she explains. For Christeson, whose experience spans different industries, from corporate (with a strict dress code) to tech (very laid-back), the problem, she realized, was the absence of an easy, streamlined one-stop-shop for office-friendly pieces that work for multiple environments (Argent has a style guide for that reason).
Turner, the designer of the two (her resume includes stints at J. Crew, Tory Burch, and Tommy Hilfiger), was tasked with whipping up designs that she calls "smarter work apparel—clothing that marries style and function." She made sure to thoughtfully consider each piece and incorporate elements that served a purpose, like an inside pocket of a blazer or a jumpsuit that zips at the waist (yes, you heard that right: no more stripping in the stalls!).
"Work apparel is kind of a dirty word in fashion. You mention it, and people kind of fall asleep, but we're trying to change that," Turner says. "Things have to be disrupted and reinvented; there's a renaissance moment happening with workwear—we're trying to bring it back to life."
Argent clothing is available at argentwork.com and—thanks to its partnership with WeWork, the company that provides shared workspaces—at pop-up shops across the country (right now, they're currently in San Francisco). Scroll through to see (and shop) six of their favorite hero pieces from the line, below.
1. Crossover Blazer
"All of our blazers have a media pocket inside of them, so it’s somewhere to keep your phone, a stylus pocket to keep pens and pencils, and a pocket for credit cards, ID, and a metro card," Turner says. "We were really thoughtful about those functional details, about providing solutions to help streamline busy lives, because I feel like women these days are expecting more out of their clothes."
Available at agentwork.com | $325
2. Glenplaid Blouse
"Love the Glenplaid tops because they have this really amazing functionality in the cuff—it's a little elastic band that allows you to push the sleeve up your arm and it stays put, so you’re not constantly rolling up your sleeves," Turner says.
Available at argentwork.com | $148
3. Tuck Jumpsuit
"The jumpsuit I’m obsessed with because it’s basically engineered so you don’t have to take the whole thing off to use the bathroom," Turner says. "Plus, at work, you don't even have time; you have maybe one minute max between meetings, so jumpsuits aren't an option—until now," Christeson says.
Available at argentwork.com | $298
4. Reversible Pantsuit
"I had been really thinking about it for as long as we’ve been talking about Argent and I hadn’t seen it done," Turner says. "My patternmaker almost killed me but it was successful. It functions because the trousers are pull-on, so it feels like sweatpants, but they appear tailored. And we constructed the blazer in a way so that it's fully reversible. It gives you two options in one—so when you spill coffee, you can just flip it inside out."
Argent reversible blazer, $378; argentwork.com. Argent reversible pants, $248; argentwork.com.
5. Colorblocked Trousers
"This is one of my favorite pants I've ever put on my body," Christeson says. Turner adds: "Also, all the pants have deep pockets for credit cards, and there’s an ID loop on the waistband, so your corporate badge has a place to live."
Available at argentwork.com | $238
6. Crossover Vest
"I think the issue of finding clothes to wear in tech is actually more pervasive, because women are trying to emulate what men are wearing, which is a hoodie and jeans, and that's not right either," Christeson says. "We're redefining that dress code. El designed this vest that's amazing with jeans, and it's definitely become a fan-favorite."
Available at argentwork.com | $298