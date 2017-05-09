Shop 9 Non-Pencil Skirts That Are Perfect for the Office

As sharp as they look, pencil skirts are also sometimes a bit of a nightmare. They can be constricting and just generally uncomfortable to spend 8+ hours in. The thought of the straight silhouette is appealing enough, since it's basically the definition of sleek and polished—but in reality we often just cant wait to get out of our pencil skirt at the end of the work day! With this sartorial truth in mind, we've sourced and compiled the best non-pencil skirts that are still office-appropriate but undeniably more comfortable!

