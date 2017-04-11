7 Spring Office Updates to Make Now

Hit refresh with these 7 Spring workwear staples. From a new pencil skirt, a textured accessory, to a oversized silhouette, add these elevated pieces into your current 9-5 look to bring yourself an instant spring update.
1. Utility Skirt
Tibi | $385
2. Pinstripe Blazer
Victoria, Victoria Beckham | $795
3. Textured Mule
Attico | $535
4. Belted Trouser
Zara | $69
5. Modern Hoop
Maria Black | $115
6. Statement Shirt
Mango | $60
7. Oversized Bag
Elizabeth and James | $432 (originally $575)