16 Pieces to Wake Up Your Work Wardrobe

Do you ever feel like you are in a bit of a rut when it comes to getting dressed for work? It’s great to have a uniform that’s fast and reliable, but sometimes you need to give yourself something new to wear. It can really up your game!

Here are 4 quick and easy pick-me-ups:

Show Your Stripes

T by Alexander Wang top, $195; net-a-porter.com. J. Crew pumps, $280; net-a-porter.com. Coach bag, $595; barneys.com. Tory Burch skirt, $495; net-a-porter.com.

If you find yourself standing in front of your closet looking at a sea of solid-colored basics, there is no better way to add a little oomph than to introduce some stripes. They never go out of style! A woven stripe can feel slightly bohemian. A block stripe reads as sporty. A ribbon-stripe is slightly coquettish. A rep stripe conveys boyish charm. What’s your line?

Get White Right

Mark Cross bag, $2,195; barneys.com. Miu Miu pumps, $650; mytheresa.com. Stuart Weitzman sandals, $398; neimanmarcus.com. Rag & Bone bag, $395; neimanmarcus.com.

I remember when white pumps were considered ultra-tacky. Now, they seem super-chic. What can I say? The fashion world is ever-changing. Today, a stark white shoe or bag brings a sleek sophistication to your look—and an exciting, element of surprise if you pair a white piece with an otherwise somber color palette.

Cop to The New Crop

J. Crew, $90; jcrew.com. Iris and Ink, $198; theoutnet.com. Cos, $115; cosstores.com. Lemaire, $437; matchesfashion.com.

It’s amazing how a new proportion like the high-waist culotte or flared crop can make your classic tops and blazers look fresh again. The good news is they work equally well with flats and heels—and really call attention to a statement shoe.

Go Bold or Go Home

Banana Republic blazer, $198; bananarepublic.com. Gucci bag, $1,350; mytheresa.com. Issey Miyake skirt, $371; matchesfashion.com. Etro pants, $480; mytheresa.com.

Nothing conveys confidence like a pop of bright color. Don’t be shy! One piece can be enough, but if you’re feeling brazen, pair two (one clothing item, one accessory) with a neutral base. For example, try wearing a colorful blazer and shoulder bag with a crisp white shirt and trouser. You will command attention.

For more of Cindy's age-wise style advice, visit Apprécier.com.