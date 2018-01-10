Work Pants That Will Stylishly Get You Through the Winter

It's easy to get into a winter-style rut. We've all been there. You know that moment when you realize that you've worn plain pants and a boring sweater for three days in a row? But just because it's colder than a polar bear's toenails, doesn't mean your style has to suffer. You can still keep warm in your work pants—just jazz them up a little bit.
A few small tweaks can turn your winter style into style-star status. Not sure where to begin? Start with our roundup of winter work pants that will have you feeling like a new person at the office.
VIDEO: 3 Stylin' Black Trousers
1. Mensy Belted Trousers
Make your usual black pants pop by switching them out with an option that has a paperbag waist.
Topshop | $80
2. Wide Leg Tweed Pants
Pick a thick fabric that will protect your legs against the chilly wind.
Emerson Rose | $119
3. Pleat Front Pants
Look for silhouettes that will hug your legs for added warmth.
Diane von Furstenberg | $179 (Originally $398)
4. Wenyana striped pants
Nail your next meeting in a pair of pinstripe pants made with a wool-blend material.
By Malene Birger | $425
5. Joan Tartan Check Wide Pants
Get a fashion-girl approved look with wide check pants perfect for making a statement at work.
Storets | $59
6. Eyelets striped trousers
Shop for pants with small embellishments—like the rivets and ruffles on this pair.
Mango | $30 (Originally $60)
7. Wide Leg Crepe Pants
Brighten up your dark winter wardrobe with on trend red pants.
$53 (Originally $89)
8. High Waist Luxe Velvet Pants
Turn to cozy fabrics to keep you feeling warm.
Theory | $255 (Originally $425)
9. Lark & Ro Women's Patch Pocket Pant
Keep an eye out for something as simple as unexpected pocket placements to refresh your winter style.
Lark & Ro | $42 (Originally $60)
10. Sedona Wide-Leg Pinstripe Pants with Ruffled Trim
Take things to the next level with a design outlined in ruffles.
Cinq a Sept | $425