32 Chic Winter Wardrobe Must-Haves

We're heading into the winter season, and if there's one season you need to prep your wardrobe for, this is it. With the chance of polar vortexes and epic snowstorms ahead, there are a few things you need to have in your closet. Yes, you will need a warm puffer jacket and a cozy statement sweater, but we aren't all about business here. You also need textured velvet, stackable rings, a tailored blazer, and much more. Ahead, 32 chic winter wardrobe essentials that will cover all of your bases.
1. the perfect leather jacket for layering by Scanlan Theodore
$1,200
2. a not-so-basic sweater to wear with jeans by Marled by Reunited
3. A motorcycle boot for laid-back days by La Canadienne
$340 (originally $425)
4. Kick-flare jeans that go with everything by J Brand
$115 (Originally $230)
5. A foundation piece that will smooth by Spanx
$148
6. a cozy robe to carry you through the holidays by Adore Me
from $25
7. A slouchy sweater for lazy mornings by boohoo
$19 (originally $38)
8. An over-the-knee boot that adds sex-appeal by Dolce Vita
$161 (Originally $200)
9. A floral blazer to spice up your suit by White House Black Market
$60 (originally $150)
10. statement hoops to pair with turtlenecks by The 9th Muse
$76
11. a puffer that is just as stylish as it is warm by Simply Be
$140
12. A statement clutch to pair with jeans and eveningwear by Steve madden
13. Flannel pajamas by Room Service FOR NIGHTS COZYING UP BY THE FIRE
14. Dainty necklaces to mix and match by Jessica Elliot
$38 each
15. The multi-purpose cardigan you can style endless ways by J.Jill
$100 (originally $169)
16. A wool cape coat for refreshing silhouette by J.Crew
$430
17. Track your life with a sleek timepiece by ToryTrack
$295
18. A Jumpsuit that can replace your sheath by COS
$150
19. A trenchcoat in the season's hottest textile, velvet, by House of CB
$179
20. Cute workout leggings to motivate on snowy days by P.E Nation
$84 (Originally $140)
21. FROSTY pom-pom hat for frosty days by Eloquii
$25
22. Cinch everything with an embellished statement belt by Pinko
$149
23. a faux fur vest to wear over (or under) your coat by Unreal Fur
$222
24. Large sunnies to block the wind by quay australia
$60
25. An embossed bag that fits all your necessities by Brahmin
$375
26. The perfect day or evening skirt by Rebecca Vallance
$222 (Originally $370)
27. A neutral watch that's not black by Jacy
$795
28. The blazer that will always make you look pulled together by JustFab
from $43
29. The LFD (Little Floral Dress) by PrettyLittleThing
$32 (Originally $45)
30. Fishnets that feel more modern than opaques by Falke
$30 (Originally $50)
31. a terry cutout dress to pair with sleek jeans by n:Philanthropy
$118 (Originally $198)
32. A classic camel coat for the minimalist by Harris Wharf London
$450 (Originally $750)