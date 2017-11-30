32 Chic Winter Wardrobe Must-Haves

We're heading into the winter season, and if there's one season you need to prep your wardrobe for, this is it. With the chance of polar vortexes and epic snowstorms ahead, there are a few things you need to have in your closet. Yes, you will need a warm puffer jacket and a cozy statement sweater, but we aren't all about business here. You also need textured velvet, stackable rings, a tailored blazer, and much more. Ahead, 32 chic winter wardrobe essentials that will cover all of your bases.

