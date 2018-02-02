3 Styling Tips That Will Make You Excited It's (Still) Winter

It’s week 102 of winter (or at least feels like it), and you just can’t be bothered to think up new outfits. Once you’ve mastered the whole layering-without-looking-like-a-marshallow thing, where do you go from there? Do you just give in and go all Heattech all the time? Have no fear, InStyle.com is here. We’ve got styling tips that basically no extra thought and will instantly breathe new life into your winter wardrobe. This season can be long, cold, and dull, but your clothing doesn't have to be!
VIDEO: 5 Fuzzy Coats You Need in Your Closet
-
1. Step outside your color comfort zone.
Stand out in a sea of drab with a very big pop of color. It'll give you—and everyone around you—an instant mood-boost. Win-win! Feeling a bit on the shy side? Opt for colored coat or accessory instead of going full rainbow.
Emilio Pucci | $3,075
-
2. Prints are your friends.
Leopard, florals, prints - oh my! One is enough but two is even better. If you're stuck on how to mix clashing patterns, try these tips.
$159 (Originally $425)
-
3. Pile on the accessories.
If you already have a go-to winter uniform, update it with a statement bag and layers upon layers of jewelry. Too much is never enough.
$5,500