How To Wear Florals In The Snow, According to a Fashion Designer

Nicky Zimmermann knows a thing or two about florals. Her namesake brand, launched in Australia in 1991, is known for selling out of flowing, floral, bohemian dresses that are uber feminine and ruffly. Think cool enough for Beyonce, pretty enough for Miranda Kerr, and edgy enough for Kendall Jenner.
While prices are steep (a dress can run you north of $1,000), they last forever and feel amazing to wear. But do those summery prints actually translate throughout the year? Can I wear a pink ruffle dress in the snow? Nicky says, "Yes." Here, she breaks down the ways to transition your favorite summer floral well into February.
1. Find a Moody Floral
"I love a slightly moodier floral for Fall," Zimmermann says. "This does not always mean a dark based print, but more about the mix of colors. In spring, I like to go for a pop of color, but for fall it’s nice to be able to wear something that will lift your mood and still work with the dark layers you might be wearing to complete your look. A moody floral can feel uplifting while not looking out of place in the winter season. Finding an amazing floral is always the starting point, regardless of the season. Before looking at silhouettes and styling, for me it’s all about the appeal I have for the print and the emotional connection you have with it."
Available at Zimmermann | $700
2. Sometimes it’s what you wear with it …
"Don’t be afraid to pair silk printed skirts and dresses with oversized sweaters and coats," Zimmermann says. "By wearing a soft skirt, you change up what a fall silhouette is. The femininity of a skirt mixed with a chunky texture knit never fails."
Maples Louch Sweater, $265 (Originally $530); zimmermannwear.com; Rife Tier Skirt, $445 (Originally $740); zimmermannwear.com.
3. The indoor reveal …
"It can be so cold in some cities through the winter that you have no other option but to dress practically. But I love to wear something a bit fresher and feminine under my layers when I’m going out," says Zimmermann. "Once you arrive at a bar or restaurant and check your coat, it’s liberating to have a beautiful silk dress underneath all those practical layers. It can really lift the way you feel.
Maples Riot Jacket, $2,250 (Originally $3,750); zimmermannwear.com; Prima Cherry Cape Dress, $1,150; zimmermannwear.com.
4. Find The Right Match
"My favorite florals are often those that you can wear layered and maybe with a boot through winter to an event, but then equally can be pared back and worn on their own as you arrive in the spring."
Corsair Iris Cape Dress, $1,150; zimmermannwear.com; Lace Up Dress Boot, $350 (Originally $695); zimmermannwear.com.