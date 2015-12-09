8 Gorgeous Winter Coats On Sale Right Now

The coldest time of the year is right around the corner and if there's one thing you can do to prepare, it's to buy a winter coat. Luckily, dozens of retailers are offering deep discounts on chic toppers, from puffers to dusters alike. Ahead, eight not-so-basic coats that will make chilly temps that much more bearable.
-
1. Mary Katrantzou
Kiss your basic black coat goodbye with this multi-colored, floral-printed topper.
$2,093 (originally $4,185); net-a-porter.com
-
2. H&M
Add a sweet pastel hue to your winter wardrobe with this zip-front style.
$30 (originally $60); hm.com
-
3. Theory
Bring drama to your look with a floor-grazing duster coat.
$606 (originally $865); net-a-porter.com
-
4. Marissa Webb
The functional zipper on this printed style is extra versatile for different temps.
$759 (originally $845); intermixonline.com
-
5. J. Crew
Embrace the spice-colored trend with this cropped peacoat.
$240 (originally $298); jcrew.com
-
6. Jil Sander
Give winter white a go with this perfectly tailored coat.
$1,788 (originally $2,980); net-a-porter.com
-
7. French Connection
Introduce a robe coat silhouette into your closet with this menswear-inspired topper.
$200 (originally $228); frenchconnection.com
-
8. Mango
The faux-fur collar on this coat takes the traditional puffer style to a whole new level.
$80 (originally $120); mango.com