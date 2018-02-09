10 Winter Accessories To Make You Not Hate Winter

Tired of wearing the same old jacket everyday? You are not alone. Dressing for freezing temperatures can be extremely boring, especially when you and all of your friends are rocking the same puffer coat. Don't get us wrong. We love the classic jackets. But if you really want to get out of your style rut, it's time to invest in something a bit more unexpected. No, you don't have to shell out cash on a new statement-making coat. But adding something as simple as a bright scarf to your collection can refresh your look.
Ahead, we've rounded up 10 accessories that will seriously get you excited about the last few weeks of winter.
1. HAIRSHEEP CASHMERE GLOVES
Put on a luxe pair of gloves, and you'll be able to face any temperature in style.
Hestra | $160
2. SHIELD SUNGLASSES
Upgrade your aviators with a cool winter-edition that will also elevate your entire look.
Moncler | $290
3. TWO-TONE RIBBED CASHMERE SOCKS
Keep cozy in bright socks that are street-style ready.
The Elder Statesman | $115
4. WEATHERPROOF LEATHER BLOCK HEEL BOOTIES
Get ready to take on freezing rain or snow with a pair of weatherproof booties that are also chic.
Aquatalia | $450
5. PADDINGTON RIB KNIT BEANIE
Give your beanie a cute upgrade with this Paddington bear version.
Maison Labiche | $58
6. INSULTATED PAC BOOTS
No need to worry about damp socks with these babies. Plus the insulated boots are cool-girl approved.
Hunter | $98 (Originally $195)
7. OVERSIZED WOOL SCARF
Go big when it comes to your scarves. And don't forget to add a splash of color.
& Other Stories | $65
8. ROLL-NECK LAMBSWOOL COLLAR
Layer this cropped turtleneck over your favorite button-down blouse or under a jacket for extra warmth.
COS | $69
9. Ange Shawl
For extra warmth (and style), wrap a bright shawl that has hidden pockets around your neck.
Shrimps | $350
10. FUR LEATHER BAG
Don't forget how powerful a chic bag can be. Slip this furry one over your wrist for a winter style boost.
Parme Marin | $414