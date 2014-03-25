Spring's Hot New Pant: The Wide Crop

Crops have been around forever. Call them what you want—culottes, clamdiggers, floods. But this season there is an overall sense of ease and sophistication about the pants.
As crisp-cut as they are, the extra-wide legs will swoosh with each and every step, making the moves you make worthy of a double take. Apiece Apart's window-pane printed pair (pictured, above) and Sachin + Babi's geometric printed pair (pictured, above) add a visual dimension, making this classic cut that much more eye-catching.
The best perk to a cropped pant? It shows off your shoes like no other in its category. Take advantage of the calf-grazing length and sport your most intricate, look-at-me footwear.
When choosing a cropped pair, look for a style that falls just an inch above the ankle—you want the pant to crop at the slimmest part of your leg. If you're stuck on what to style them with, follow Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler's lead. For their Spring 2014 collection (pictured, above), the ultra-cool designer duo created a balanced look with their cropped bottoms by pairing them with a boxy jacket.
Learn more tips on how to wear the trend and shop it, from refreshing solids to pretty patterns.
-
1. REASONS TO LOVE ITThey may go by some rather pedestrian names — culottes, clamdiggers, floods - but these pants are truly sophisticated. Like skinnies, they show off your fabulous shoes yet have a welcome ease that makes them feel decidedly spring-like. (As the weather warms up, who doesn’t love a pair of trousers that swoosh as you walk?) Consider these the cream of the crop.
HOW TO WORK IT
Hems were all over the map (or, rather, the shin), but the most flattering length? An inch above the ankle. Boxy tops and jackets balance the width of the pants. They were shown on the runway with both flats and heels, but opt for the latter if you’re on the shorter side. Wide pants can overwhelm petite figures.
Runway photos: (left to right) Proenza Schouler, Etro, Emporio Armani, Lyn Devon
-
2. 3.1 Phillip Lim PantsCotton-polyester, $395; 31philliplim.com.
-
3. Apiece Apart PantsSilk-linen, $390; apieceapart.com.
-
4. MiH Jeans PantsCotton, $240; mih-jeans.com.
-
5. Sachin + Babi PantsPolyester jacquard, $375; saksfifthavenue.com.
-
6. Tse PantsCotton poplin, $545; tsecashmere.com.
-
7. H&M PantsPolyester, $60; hm.com.