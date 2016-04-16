Why Kerry Washington is Obsessed With Floral Dresses

Kerry Washington is no delicate flower, but she definitely has a thing for a bold, blooming pattern. The actress, who has been busy promoting her turn as Anita Hill in HBO's Confirmation (premiering tonight at 8 p.m. ET), has recently stepped out in four artful floral dresses that scream spring.

“We wanted looks that felt like a breath of fresh air,” said Washington's stylist Erin Walsh. “And once you start making a narrative, it's really fun to play it up over the course of a couple days.” While each frock brought its own distinct flair, all had a tea-length hemline that was feminine and perfectly showed off her choice of ankle strap stilettos. Read on to hear how Walsh and Washington settled on each look.