Why Kerry Washington is Obsessed With Floral Dresses

Kerry Washington is no delicate flower, but she definitely has a thing for a bold, blooming pattern. The actress, who has been busy promoting her turn as Anita Hill in HBO's Confirmation (premiering tonight at 8 p.m. ET), has recently stepped out in four artful floral dresses that scream spring.
“We wanted looks that felt like a breath of fresh air,” said Washington's stylist Erin Walsh. “And once you start making a narrative, it's really fun to play it up over the course of a couple days.” While each frock brought its own distinct flair, all had a tea-length hemline that was feminine and perfectly showed off her choice of ankle strap stilettos. Read on to hear how Walsh and Washington settled on each look.
-
1. Dolce & Gabbana
“This was at the L.A. premiere of Confirmation, so we loved that it felt regal and strong, yet still classic,” says Walsh. “Most people respond to a timeless Audrey Hepburn-inspired silhouette, including Kerry.” Neil Lane and Movado jewelry, with Christian Louboutin sandals, completed the look.
-
2. Erdem
“We love designer Erdem Moralioğlu and were trying to find the right time to wear this,” says Walsh of the star at the Elle and Movado dinner in L.A. “Erdem uses texture and construction beautifully—this was actually two pieces. The high-neck and peplum detailing was a sophisticated and fashion forward way to do florals.” Black accessories, an Edie Parker clutch and Stuart Weitzman heels, kept the focus on the pattern.
-
3. Dolce & Gabbana
“Kerry has a beautiful collarbone, so any excuse we have to show that off is great,” notes Walsh of the boat-neck bodice that she wore to a Variety event. “This print felt airy and light, especially when worn with white shoes.”
-
4. Huishan Zhang
“We always are excited to try a new designer and this was the first time Kerry has worn one of Huishan Zhang’s looks,” says Walsh, who paired the dress with Casadei shoes. “The tiered ruffles were so pretty on her and a nice variation from the other floral pieces.”