Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
"Who Is Your Star Style Icon?"
-
1. Katie Holmes"Katharine Hepburn. She was always herself and it never looked like the clothes were wearing her."
-
2. Sanaa Lathan"Diana Ross in the movie Mahogany, because I'm a '70s girl at heart. I grew up with hippie, bohemian parents and I love that whole '70s chic."
-
3. Shenae Grimes"I love Chloe Sevigny. She has such an individual style and everything is just so sharp and flattering on her."
-
4. Amy Smart"Kate Moss looks gorgeous. She gives the feeling that she's not trying too hard, yet she always looks so beautiful and sexy."
-
5. Kim Kardashian"I've always idolized Jennifer Lopez. She just knows how to dress for her body type and I think that's really important."
-
6. Stephanie Jacobsen"Gwyneth Paltrow. She's just a classy woman!"
-
7. Hayden Panettiere"Grace Kelly was always so beautiful and so classic. I always keep her in my mind because that's what I'm aiming for."
1 of 7
