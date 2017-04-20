Is it Humanly Possible to Wear Head-to-Toe Orange?

Orange is a tough color to wear. Possibly the toughest. So the fact that Zoë Saldana pulled off wearing a H2T (that’s head to toe for those of you that never watched America’s Next Top Model) orange dress that featured sequins AND fringe? Well, that’s just mad!

April 20, 2017 Orange is a tough color to wear. Possibly the toughest. So the fact that Zoë Saldana pulled off wearing a H2T (that’s head to toe for those of you that never watched America’s Next Top Model) Emilio Pucci orange dress that featured sequins AND fringe? Well, that’s just mad! Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

It definitely helped that said dress was an exquisite Emilio Pucci fringe and sequin gown from the fall/winter collection. And it ALSO helped that she paired the dress with possibly the most perfect earrings (also in shades of orange) by the great Irene Neuwirth. (Pro tip: Add an Irene Neuwirth piece to any outfit and you’ll win fashion.)

I wish I could tell you how to pull off this look: Offer a more affordable dress options from a fast fashion retailer. Or swear that the earrings would look GREAT if they were tiny studs instead of double baubles. But I’d be lying. How do you pull off this outfit? It’s a two-step process.

Step 1: Be Zoë Saldana

Step 2: Get styled by Petra Flannery