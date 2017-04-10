Zoe Saldana Is a High Fashion Disco Ball and We Love It

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
It's nearly impossible to wear a full Loewe look and not win fashion. But when the Loewe look involves a bajillion crystals? That just makes the look a shoe in. Ironic, since you can't see this star's shoes in the outfit.
Zoe Saldana arrived at the premiere of her new film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in Tokyo wearing straight from the runway black crystal dot top and matching pants, topped off with an assortment of rings by Anita Ko. Talk about the chicest disco ball we've ever, EVER, seen.
The runway version was fully see-through, but Saldana added a bandeau top underneath to make it more "wearable," and accessorized it with even more shiny bling (rings on rings on rings on rings).