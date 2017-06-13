Zoë Kravitz Wore $300,000 Worth of Diamonds Last Night

Zoë, Zoë, Zoë. I can’t really remember a time you did absolutely OWN the carpet with your edgy yet chic taste and always-epic hair game.

Thanks to Big Little Lies and now, Rough Night, we’ve seen you more these past few months than we ever had and we are grateful. Especially when you come out in outfits like this Oscar de la Renta tomato red jumpsuit. Wowza.

We loved the dramatic plunging neckline, the fit (was this painted on her???), and the sleek silver sandals her stylist Andrew Mukamal paired with the look. But what really set this look over the top?

I’d say the 300K worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds had something to do with it. Yes, Ms. Kravtiz was wearing just under 40 carats worth of Tiffany’s diamonds in the form of earrings and three (THREE) bracelets. The cluster earrings in platinum in diamond, at $55,000 came in at just under 5 carats, while the bracelets; all platinum and diamond, cumulatively weighed more 33 carats. That’s a whole lot of CHIC.