Zoë Kravitz Just Wore Our Dream LBD

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Clearly, EmRata won fashion last night in her InStyle T-shirt that was specially designed by Off-White's Virgil Abloh. But we can't be biased. So our OTHER winner is Zoë Kravitz.
RELATED: The Secret Weapons in Zoë Kravitz's Quintessentially Cool Beauty Routine
Zoë arrived to last night's L.A. premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies in an off-the-shoulder black Vera Wang spring 2017 runway dress. The dress could possibly be the most perfect LBD I've seen, but what really gave this look the crown were Kravitz's accessories: A classic Ana Khouri diamond crawler and an adorable Moynat box bag.
RELATED: You've Never Seen Zoë Kravitz's Hair Quite Like This Before
SWOON x 10!