Meet the 16-Year-Old Who Will Win Fashion in 2017

Last night, Jennifer Lopez wore jewelry instead of a dress to the People’s Choice Awards. Not NOT true, but in reality she wore a stunning, bedazzled Reem Acra gown made up of all the jewels in L.A. And while it definitely caught our eye, it was Yara Shahidi the 16-year-old actress who plays Zoey on Black-ish that stole the show.

I briefly met Shahidi at InStyle’s Golden Globes party two weeks ago and fell in love with her outfit. See here:

I'm outchea headed to #goldenglobes @instylemagazine viewingparty 💋💋 stay tuned 💋💋 A photo posted by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

So how do you top a look like that? You call Virgil Abloh up and ask him if it is at all possible for you to borrow the black and white checkered tulle gown from Off-White’s spring-summer collection. He says yes. You jump up and down on your bed. Winning fashion ensues.