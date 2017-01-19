Meet the 16-Year-Old Who Will Win Fashion in 2017

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Last night, Jennifer Lopez wore jewelry instead of a dress to the People’s Choice Awards. Not NOT true, but in reality she wore a stunning, bedazzled Reem Acra gown made up of all the jewels in L.A. And while it definitely caught our eye, it was Yara Shahidi the 16-year-old actress who plays Zoey on Black-ish that stole the show.
I briefly met Shahidi at InStyle’s Golden Globes party two weeks ago and fell in love with her outfit. See here:
So how do you top a look like that? You call Virgil Abloh up and ask him if it is at all possible for you to borrow the black and white checkered tulle gown from Off-White’s spring-summer collection. He says yes. You jump up and down on your bed. Winning fashion ensues.