Susan Sarandon Shows Us How to Wear Head-to-Toe Red

Red. A color that represents fire, passion, and energy. It symbolizes strength, power, and, of course, love. It also is the first word I think of (next to Best-Actress-Ever, which is three words) when I think of Susan Sarandon.

Yesterday at the Feud Tastemaker Lunch in New York, Sarandon wore a red jumpsuit (stand up if this was made by you!) with delightfully voluminous hair … which was also—you guessed it—red. The look was accented with a pair of gold Doc Martens–looking boots, which we think is super chic.

You win, Susan Sarandon. You and your red hair.