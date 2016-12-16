#WhoWonFashionToday: Solange Wore Three Dresses at Once

December 16, 2016

How could Solange NOT win fashion today? She wore THREE dresses in one on Jimmy Fallon last night. AND they were designed by her mother to boot. I want it because it’s the perfect Valentino red hue. I want it because it looks like a cotton jumpsuit that you could wear to the Oscars. That’s chic to me.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK."

Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 16, 2016 @ 10:45 am

Did you see Solange Knowles on Jimmy Fallon last night? If not, before you continue reading, watch this:

How could Solange NOT win fashion today? She wore THREE dresses in one. AND they were designed by her mother to boot. I want it because it’s the perfect Valentino red hue. I want it because it looks like a cotton jumpsuit that you could wear to the Oscars. That’s chic to me.

12 Pictures That Show How Tight Beyoncé and Solange Are
Beyonce and Solange
April 12, 2014
The musically talented sisters performed together onstage at the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, where they shared a laugh-filled hug.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Beyonce and Solange
September 12, 2011
Beyonce and Solange looked stylish as they sat front row during Rodarte's spring 2012 runway show in New York City.
Charles Eshelman/Getty Images
Beyonce and Solange
January 28, 2010
The duo supported a good cause at a benefit for Haiti, where Solange acted as DJ for the evening.
Jerritt Clark/WireImage
Beyonce and Solange
October 31, 2008
Beyonce and Solange posed together at the opening of a boutique in Tokyo, Japan.
Jun Sato/ WireImage
Beyonce and Solange
September 9, 2007
Solange and Beyonce attended the MTV Video Music Awards together in Las Vegas.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Beyonce and Solange
August 31, 2006
The pair sat side-by-side at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Beyonce and Solange
August 30, 2005
The sisters glowed at a pool party with family and friends.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Beyonce and Solange
February 20, 2005
Beyonce and Solange sat courtside together at the 2005 NBA All Star Game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Beyonce and Solange
March 6, 2004
The pair hit up the 35th Annual NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood, both looking super glamorous.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Beyonce and Solange
August 12, 2001
The sisters showed off their glowing skin and sense of style at the 3rd Annual Teen Choice Awards.
SGranitz/WireImage
Beyonce and Solange
June 28, 2001
Beyonce and Solange showed off their winning smiles for the camera in this throwback shot.
Myrna Suarez/Getty Images
Beyonce and Solange
April 2, 2001
Beyonce and Solange made a memorable appearance together on the BET 106/Park Show.
KMazur/WireImage
