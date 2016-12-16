WhoWonFashionToday: Solange Wore Three Dresses at Once

Did you see Solange Knowles on Jimmy Fallon last night? If not, before you continue reading, watch this:

How could Solange NOT win fashion today? She wore THREE dresses in one. AND they were designed by her mother to boot. I want it because it’s the perfect Valentino red hue. I want it because it looks like a cotton jumpsuit that you could wear to the Oscars. That’s chic to me.