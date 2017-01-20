Sofia Richie Shows Us How to Wear Sweats and Heels

Dear Sofia Richie,

I don’t know you or your style very well yet, but I want to congratulate you on your first win in our daily column, “Who Won Fashion Today.”

GOR/GC Images

Wearing sweatpants with heels is something I very much admire, and your '90s throwback mini Louis Vuitton backpack was oh-so-wonderful. I look forward to seeing you featured frequently for your youthful, fashionable flare.

Xoxo, InStyle.com