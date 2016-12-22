Sharon Stone Wins Fashion in Leopard and Leather

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
I love Katy Perry’s song “Roar.” It’s energizing, uplifting, and perfect for singing in the shower. My favorite line (sing it with me):
I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter
Dancing through the fire
Cause I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar
Louder, louder than a lion
'Cause I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar!
Sharon Stone DEF had the eye of the tiger in her Wednesday in Beverly Hills, wearing a form-fitting leopard print top, skintight leather pencil skirt, and sky-high black sandals. Her best accessories: her leopard print headband and insanely huge smile. Because, like, that's exactly what I wear when I'm walking around during the day. Leather and leopard. Totally. You win, Sharon Stone. You. Win.