Sharon Stone Wins Fashion in Leopard and Leather

I love Katy Perry’s song “Roar.” It’s energizing, uplifting, and perfect for singing in the shower. My favorite line (sing it with me):

I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter

Dancing through the fire

Cause I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar

Louder, louder than a lion

'Cause I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar!

RELATED: Sharon Stone Flaunts Her Fab Figure During a Game of Beach Volleyball

Sharon Stone DEF had the eye of the tiger in her Wednesday in Beverly Hills, wearing a form-fitting leopard print top, skintight leather pencil skirt, and sky-high black sandals. Her best accessories: her leopard print headband and insanely huge smile. Because, like, that's exactly what I wear when I'm walking around during the day. Leather and leopard. Totally. You win, Sharon Stone. You. Win.