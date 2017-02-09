Selena Gomez Makes a Cutout Dress Look Classy

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Hello world. Welcome to fashion month. Where there are going to be WAY too many winners of the day to feel fair giving just one person an award. Relax. Don't worry. We still will be telling you Who Won Fashion each day, but a warning to all contenders: competition is gonna be TOUGH.
RELATED: Selena Gomez’s M.O. for Dressing Guys Is “Anything Gosling Would Wear”
Yesterday, Selena Gomez (whom I typically prefer to see in a silk pajama set with heels over a frilly dress) was seen promoting 13 Reasons Why in a Proenza Schouler spring 2017 dress. The dress epitomizes the brand's spring collection, which played around with layering, moving silhouettes, and experimental shapes. The experiment worked, if you ask us.
Thanks again, Queen Kate (Young)! For putting Selena in this sexy sweet-meets-high fashion elegant black and white cutout asymmetrical dress.