Selena Gomez Makes a Cutout Dress Look Classy

Hello world. Welcome to fashion month. Where there are going to be WAY too many winners of the day to feel fair giving just one person an award. Relax. Don't worry. We still will be telling you Who Won Fashion each day, but a warning to all contenders: competition is gonna be TOUGH.

RELATED: Selena Gomez’s M.O. for Dressing Guys Is “Anything Gosling Would Wear”

Yesterday, Selena Gomez (whom I typically prefer to see in a silk pajama set with heels over a frilly dress) was seen promoting 13 Reasons Why in a Proenza Schouler spring 2017 dress. The dress epitomizes the brand's spring collection, which played around with layering, moving silhouettes, and experimental shapes. The experiment worked, if you ask us.

Selena Gomez's Standout Street Style Moments December 4, 2017 Palace Lee/INSTARimages.com December 4, 2017 Neil Mockford/Getty Images December 4, 2017 Neil Mockford/Getty Images December 4, 2017 SAV/Getty Images October 22, 2017 Christopher Peterson/Splash News October 17, 2017 Splash News September 25, 2017 Raymond Hall/GC Images September 14, 2017 James Devaney/Getty September 12, 2017 North Woods / Splash News September 10, 2017 Allan Bregg / SPLASH NEWS September 4, 2017 Team GT/GC Images August 19, 2017 PressPhotoBank / Splash News July 11, 2017 PacificCoastNews June 8, 2017 The Mega Agency June 8, 2017 The Mega Agency June 6, 2016 PressPhotoBankNY/MEGA June 5, 2017 Rob Kim/Getty June 5, 2017 Robert Kamau/Getty June 5, 2017 Robert Kamau/Getty June 5, 2017 Robert Kamau/Getty June 5, 2017 Robert Kamau/Getty June 4, 2017 Robert Kamau/Getty June 3, 2017 Splash News June 3, 2017 JWNY April 28th, 2017 TC / Splash News March 31, 2017 Vasquez-Max Lopes/AKM-GSI March 28, 2017 The Grosby Group/AKM-GSI March 23, 2017 Donato Sardella/Getty March 14, 2017 Vasquez-Max Lopes/AKM-GSI February 14, 2017 selenagomez/Instagram February 9, 2017 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty February 8, 2017 Mr. Exclusive/MEGA February 8, 2017 Robert Kamau/GC Images February 8, 2017 Splash News February 07, 2017 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images January 19, 2017 JB Lacroix/GC Images December 3, 2016 AKM-GSI December 2, 2016 FameFlynet Pictures November 28, 2016 starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images August 9, 2016 Splash News August 1, 2016 Jun Sato/GC Images July 13, 2016 Vasquez/Eagle Eye/Fameflynet Pictures June 10, 2016 Sharky/Polite Paparazzi/Splash News June 3, 2016 AKM-GSI, Inc. April 10, 2016 Xposure/AKM-GSI March 10, 2016 FameFlynet March 9, 2016 AKM-GSI March 8, 2016 MPI99/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images 1 of 48 Advertisement

Thanks again, Queen Kate (Young)! For putting Selena in this sexy sweet-meets-high fashion elegant black and white cutout asymmetrical dress.