Ruth Negga Continues Chic Streak in Valentino

Congratulations Ruth Negga (and Valentino)! You have, once again, won fashion today. And by proxy, so has her stylist Karla Welch.

Yesterday, there were about 835 events going on in L.A. in anticipation of the Oscars. Among them, the Academy Award Nominees Luncheon, starring Isabelle Hubert in Armani Privé and Nicole Kidman in Chanel Haute Couture. Couture for lunch? I'll have a triple order, thanks!

But the show was stolen not by couture, but by pre-fall at the 16th annual AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards.

Ruth Negga wore my favorite dress from Valentino's pre-fall 2017 collection: a glistening, muted rainbow, long-sleeve gown, along with a pair of Kimberly McDonald x Gemfields ruby stud earrings. Move over Joseph, there's a new technicolor dreamcoat in town. It was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and it WINS FASHION TODAY!