Winning Moment: Apple Watch and Braces Grace the Red Carpet Courtesy of Quvenzhané Wallis

January 5, 2017

On Wednesday night at the National Board of Review Gala in New York City, Wallis arrived in a black velvet dress with pearl detailing and a bit of sparkle. It was fun. It was classy. It was totally age appropriate, but if paired with super high heels and the right fine jewelry would totally be a dress I’d want to wear. Especially because it has that A+ Peter Pan collar. Swoon.But what really made her outfit? Her two best accessories: her Apple Watch and her braces. 

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 05, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Remember the good ol' days? When best actress nominee/cutie patootie Quvenzhané Wallis carried puppy dog handbags on the red carpet? No más. She’s now a full grown young adult—and a well dressed one, at that. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. She did wear a custom Armani dress to the Oscars ...

But what really made her outfit? Her two best accessories: her Apple Watch, because why NOT look at your step count on the red carpet? And her braces. Because every self-respecting 13-year-old should have their favorite electronic on them at all times and a commitment to orthodonture is commendable.

Quvenzhané Wallis's Best Red Carpet Looks
Quvenzehne Wallis
In Los Angeles, 2014

Keeping it casual at the Hello Kitty Con 2014 Opening Party, Wallis donned pink high-top sneakers, black pants, and a white long-sleeve graphic tee that featured a 3D floral embellishment.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Quvenzhane Wallis
In Beverly Hills, 2015

Glamorous yet kid-friendly, Wallis's dress screamed sophistication without looking stuffy. The best part? Wallis twirled on the red carpet and waved her skirt this way and that—a clear indication that she felt as great as she looked.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Quvenzhane Wallis
In Hollywood, 2013

Wallis looked like a princess in a royal blue gown and a matching shawl at the 85th annual Academy Awards, where she was also nominated for best actress.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Quvenzhane Wallis
In New York City, 2014

Wallis sparkled in a champagne-colored dress that perfectly complemented her skin tone when she attended the 2014 United Nations Women's Entrepreneurship Day in N.Y.C.

Noam Galai/WireImage
Quvenzhane Wallis
In New York City, 2014

Wallis attended an Annie for Target launch event wearing a classy little number with a big red bow.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Quvenzhane Wallis
In New York City, 2014

Wallis looked radiant in a flowing pale pink gown at the 2014 world premiere of Annie, and her co-star and fluffy friend, Marti, helped elevate the red carpet cuteness factor.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Quvenzhane Wallis
In Los Angeles, 2014

On the red carpet for a Best Buddies screening at Sony Studios, Wallis reminded us of what it means to be cool in a sweet crimson dress that she paired with relaxed Dr. Martens boots.

Mark Davis/Getty Images
Quvenzhane Wallis
In Los Angeles, 2015

The actress looked poised in a velvet T-shirt dress with a detailed neckline at the screening of Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet in July.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
2015 BET Awards - Arrivals
In Los Angeles, 2015

Attending the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater, Wallis wore an eye-catching dress in a bright pink hue.

Paras Griffin/WireImage
Quvenzhane Wallis
In Inglewood, Calif., 2015

Rocking hot pink sunnies, a cool crossbody bag, and some supa' fly sneaks, the young starlet's accessory game was on point at the Kids' Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Quvenzhane Wallis
In Los Angeles, 2015

Wearing a sleek royal blue dress, the young actress shined as she walked the red carpet at the 20th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at Hollywood Palladium.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Quvenzhane Wallis
In London, 2014

The young actress looked sweet in a white Armani shirt with a faux collar, slim-fit black pants, and ankle booties for the Annie photocall at the Corinthia Hotel London.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
1 of 12

Winner, winner!

