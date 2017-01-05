Winning Moment: Apple Watch and Braces Grace the Red Carpet Courtesy of Quvenzhané Wallis

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Remember the good ol' days? When best actress nominee/cutie patootie Quvenzhané Wallis carried puppy dog handbags on the red carpet? No más. She’s now a full grown young adult—and a well dressed one, at that. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. She did wear a custom Armani dress to the Oscars ...
RELATED: Quvenzhané Wallis's Best Red Carpet Looks
On Wednesday night at the National Board of Review Gala in New York City, Wallis arrived in a black velvet dress with pearl detailing and a bit of sparkle. It was fun. It was classy. It was totally age appropriate, but if paired with super high heels and the right fine jewelry would totally be a dress I’d want to wear. Especially because it has that A+ Peter Pan collar. Swoon.
RELATED: Quvenzhané Wallis Looks So Grown Up on Her First Day of 8th Grade
But what really made her outfit? Her two best accessories: her Apple Watch, because why NOT look at your step count on the red carpet? And her braces. Because every self-respecting 13-year-old should have their favorite electronic on them at all times and a commitment to orthodonture is commendable.
Winner, winner!