Winning Moment: Apple Watch and Braces Grace the Red Carpet Courtesy of Quvenzhané Wallis

Remember the good ol' days? When best actress nominee/cutie patootie Quvenzhané Wallis carried puppy dog handbags on the red carpet? No más. She’s now a full grown young adult—and a well dressed one, at that. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. She did wear a custom Armani dress to the Oscars ...

On Wednesday night at the National Board of Review Gala in New York City, Wallis arrived in a black velvet dress with pearl detailing and a bit of sparkle. It was fun. It was classy. It was totally age appropriate, but if paired with super high heels and the right fine jewelry would totally be a dress I’d want to wear. Especially because it has that A+ Peter Pan collar. Swoon.

But what really made her outfit? Her two best accessories: her Apple Watch, because why NOT look at your step count on the red carpet? And her braces. Because every self-respecting 13-year-old should have their favorite electronic on them at all times and a commitment to orthodonture is commendable.

Quvenzhané Wallis's Best Red Carpet Looks In Los Angeles, 2014 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images In Beverly Hills, 2015 David Livingston/Getty Images In Hollywood, 2013 Steve Granitz/WireImage In New York City, 2014 Noam Galai/WireImage In New York City, 2014 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images In New York City, 2014 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic In Los Angeles, 2014 Mark Davis/Getty Images In Los Angeles, 2015 Steve Granitz/WireImage In Los Angeles, 2015 Paras Griffin/WireImage In Inglewood, Calif., 2015 Christopher Polk/Getty Images In Los Angeles, 2015 Steve Granitz/WireImage In London, 2014 Karwai Tang/WireImage 1 of 12 Advertisement

Winner, winner!