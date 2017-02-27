Pamela Anderson Is a Vision in Flowers

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 27, 2017 @ 10:45 am

The Dolce & Gabbana show is without a doubt one of the most entertaining shows of all fashion month. This season was no exception. The show, themed #DGMillennials, featured the children of some of our favorite celebs’ children: Jude Law’s son Rafferty, Cindy Crawford’s son Presley, and Daniel Day-Lewis’s son, Gabriel-Kane.

February 28, 2017

The actress arrived to the Dolce and Gabbana show in a perfectly fitted floral Dolce dress from the spring 2017 collection with wild accessories that few could pull off. Her sunglasses? Museum-quality. Her shoes? The perfect neutral to offset a colorful look up top. Her confidence? Priceless.

Robino Salvatore/Getty

Something else that stood out? One Ms. Pamela Anderson, who arrived to the show to support her son Brandon Thomas, who is featured in Dolce & Gabanna’s campaign and has walked multiple runways for the brand.

She sat front row at that show sandwiched between Jamie Foxx and Christie Brinkley like a boss and left her floral masterpiece Dolce shades on. Because when you’re wearing sunglasses like that, YOU LEAVE THEM ON.

You win, Pam! You and your accessories.

