WhoWonFashionToday: Nicole Kidman in Erdem

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Happy Monday, and THANK YOU Nicole Kidman for starting the week on a high note by wearing this delightful frock from Erdem’s Spring Summer collection to the premiere of her new movie, Lion. In her newest film, Kidman plays the adoptive mother of a boy who had been lost on a train in India. Warning: If you’re about to watch the trailer, get some Kleenex. It’s heavy. Kidman’s dress, on the other hand, is anything but. The floral/lace cocktail length dress has everything we love about Erdem: super feminine, vibrant, multi-textured, and, whimsical.