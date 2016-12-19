WhoWonFashionToday: Nicole Kidman in Erdem

Happy Monday, and THANK YOU Nicole Kidman for starting the week on a high note by wearing this delightful frock from Erdem’s Spring Summer collection to the premiere of her new movie, Lion. In her newest film, Kidman plays the adoptive mother of a boy who had been lost on a train in India. Warning: If you’re about to watch the trailer, get some Kleenex. It’s heavy. Kidman’s dress, on the other hand, is anything but. The floral/lace cocktail length dress has everything we love about Erdem: super feminine, vibrant, multi-textured, and, whimsical.

Nicole Kidman's Red Carpet Style In Armani Prive, 2017 Frazer Harrison/Getty In Off-White, 2017 Getty In Calvin Klein by Appointment, 2017 Todd Williamson/Getty In Alexander McQueen, 2017 Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty In Alexander McQueen, 2017 John Shearer/WireImage In Zuhair Murad, 2017 El Pics/Getty In Armani Privé, 2017 Ian West/AP In Alexander McQueen, 2016 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty In Alexander McQueen, 2016 Michael Tran/WireImage In Gucci, 2016 Mark Ralston/AFP In Nina Ricci, 2016 Michael Tran/FilmMagic In Michael Kors Collection, 2016 Kevin Mazur/WireImage In Louis Vuitton, 2016 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic In Valentino, 2016 VCG/VCG via Getty In Louis Vuitton, 2015 Getty feed for People In Valentino, 2015 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images In Mugler, 2015 Jason Merritt/Getty Images In Nina Ricci, 2015 Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images In Valentino. 2015 Getty Images In Roberto Cavalli, 2014 Larry Busacca/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli, 2014 Mike Coppola/WireImage In Armani Privé, 2014 Venturelli/WireImage In Louis Vuitton, 2014 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage 1 of 23 Advertisement