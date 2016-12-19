#WhoWonFashionToday: Nicole Kidman in Erdem

December 19, 2016

Mark Metcalfe/Getty
Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 19, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Happy Monday, and THANK YOU Nicole Kidman for starting the week on a high note by wearing this delightful frock from Erdem’s Spring Summer collection to the premiere of her new movie, Lion. In her newest film, Kidman plays the adoptive mother of a boy who had been lost on a train in India. Warning: If you’re about to watch the trailer, get some Kleenex. It’s heavy. Kidman’s dress, on the other hand, is anything but. The floral/lace cocktail length dress has everything we love about Erdem: super feminine, vibrant, multi-textured, and, whimsical.

Nicole Kidman's Red Carpet Style
<p>In Armani Prive, 2017</p>
In Armani Prive, 2017

Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive, Stuart Weitzman heels, and a vintage OMEGA Secret timepiece at the Oscars.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>In Off-White, 2017</p>
In Off-White, 2017

Nicole Kidman’s CMT Music Awards look = ultra sexy in this lingerie-inspired lace and satin slip dress with side cutouts and a high neck. A pair of strappy heels with metallic detailing added just a hint of glimmer.

Getty
<p>In Calvin Klein by Appointment, 2017</p>
In Calvin Klein by Appointment, 2017

At the 2017 Emmys, Nicole Kidman attempted to look like our favorite emoji in a bold Calvin Klein by Appointment dress that the house is calling grenadine, not red. Regardless of the exact shade of crimson, doesn't she look just like the character?

Todd Williamson/Getty
<p>In Alexander McQueen,&nbsp;2017</p>
In Alexander McQueen, 2017

Nicole Kidman wore a gorgeous semi-sheer lace and beaded dress featuring a corset-inspired bodice and halter neckline. Kidman teamed it with a leather belt and sharp heels for an added edge.

Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty
<p>In Alexander McQueen, 2017</p>
In Alexander McQueen, 2017

Nicole Kidman wore the most Nicole Kidman gown to the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. The stunning Alexander McQueen gown features allover Victorian floral embroidered tulle. Leave it to Kidman and her team to find perfectly matching drop earrings to complete the look.

John Shearer/WireImage
<p>In Zuhair Murad, 2017</p>
In Zuhair Murad, 2017

Nicole Kidman = actual fairy princess at the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian premiere in a stunning, crystal-embellished Zuhair Murad gown complete with a glimmering gold belt. A pair of matching gold heels completed her look.

El Pics/Getty
<p>In Armani Privé, 2017</p>
In Armani Privé, 2017

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé at the British Academy Film Awards.

Ian West/AP
In Alexander McQueen, 2016
In Alexander McQueen, 2016

Kidman chose a black embellished gown with a cape for the 2016 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>In Alexander McQueen, 2016</p>
In Alexander McQueen, 2016
For the Academy of Country Music Awards, Kidman chose a sheer, embroidered gown from Alexander McQueen and Fred Leighton jewelry.
Michael Tran/WireImage
<p>In Gucci, 2016</p>
In Gucci, 2016
Kidman wore a colorful Gucci gown and Fred Leighton jewelry for the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Mark Ralston/AFP
<p>In Nina Ricci, 2016</p>
In Nina Ricci, 2016

Kidman looked long and sleek in a Nina Ricci dress and Giuseppe Zannotti heels at The Lion premiere.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
<p>In&nbsp;Michael Kors Collection, 2016</p>
In Michael Kors Collection, 2016
For the CMT Music Awards, Kidman chose a Michael Kors Collection silk-georgette streamer dress with Fred Leighton jewelry, Giuseppe Zanotti Design heels and a M2Malletier clutch.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>In Louis Vuitton, 2016</p>
In Louis Vuitton, 2016

Kidman took the plunge at the 6th biennial UNICEF Ball in a surprisingly racy sequined Louis Vuitton design that boasted a navel-grazing neckline, floral prints, and a thigh-high slit. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>In Valentino, 2016</p>
In Valentino, 2016
Wearing a floor-length Valentino gown, Kidman was the picture of elegance in China at a Swisse promotional event.
VCG/VCG via Getty
Nicole Kidman in a white gown
In Louis Vuitton, 2015

Kidman chose a strappless yellow sequined Louis Vuitton gown for the Academy Awards.

Getty feed for People
OMEGA 'Her Time' Exhibition Opening
In Valentino, 2015

Kidman went for a demure look in an elegant black lace Valentino midi-length dress with T-strap pumps for the Omega "Her Time" exhibition opening. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
nicole kidman
In Mugler, 2015

For the Grammys, Kidman opted for this black mini dress with silver grommets. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Nicole KIdman
In Nina Ricci, 2015

At the Paddington premiere in Hollywood, she chose a haltered top and frayed skirt from the label's spring 2015 collection.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images
<p>In Valentino. 2015</p>
In Valentino. 2015

In an embroidered gown with bell-shaped, chiffon three-quarter sleeves from Valentino's 2015 Sala Bianca Haute Couture collection for the premiere of Queen of the Desert in Berlin, Germany. 

Getty Images
nicole kidman in Roberto Cavalli
In Roberto Cavalli, 2014

Kidman chose this long lace dress from Roberto Cavalli's spring 2015 collection to support husband Keith Urban at the CMAs.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman, CMT Music Awards
In Giambattista Valli, 2014

Kidman wore this strapless, embroidered silk mini dress to the CMT Awards.

Mike Coppola/WireImage
Nicole Kidman at 2014 Cannes Film Festival
In Armani Privé, 2014

Kidman dazzled in a strapless embellished blue gown that she paired with Harry Winston jewelry while in Cannes.

Venturelli/WireImage
Nicole Kidman
In Louis Vuitton, 2014

Kidman chose a monogrammed floor-length Louis Vuitton gown for the fashion house's Monogram celebration.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
