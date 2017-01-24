This Is How to Do Equestrian Fashion

January 24, 2017

Natalia wore a divine cape, riding boots, and a decidedly thematic chapeau to complete an equestrian look for the Dior Couture show.

Marie Simonova/Getty

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 24, 2017 @ 11:15 am

I have loved you ever since I first laid eyes on you, Ms. Natalia Vodianova. You are as beautiful as you are charitable and kind ... and impeccably dressed.

RELATED: Stylish Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Fashion Week

Once the most stunning woman on the runway, you are now my favorite to spot in the front row during fashion month; and what a treat seeing you looking your most equestrian at yesterday's Dior Couture show.

RELATED: The Best Street Style Looks from Paris Couture Fashion Week

Not only was got cape divine but instead of just adding a riding boot (which, of course, you did) you topped your look off with a decidedly thematic chapeau.

Natalia Vodianova, you always win.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!