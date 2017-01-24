This Is How to Do Equestrian Fashion

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
I have loved you ever since I first laid eyes on you, Ms. Natalia Vodianova. You are as beautiful as you are charitable and kind ... and impeccably dressed.
Once the most stunning woman on the runway, you are now my favorite to spot in the front row during fashion month; and what a treat seeing you looking your most equestrian at yesterday's Dior Couture show.
Not only was got cape divine but instead of just adding a riding boot (which, of course, you did) you topped your look off with a decidedly thematic chapeau.
Natalia Vodianova, you always win.