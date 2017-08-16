If You Wanna Be My Lover, You Gotta Get a Sheer Sparkly Unitard

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
You know that first night out post-messy breakup? You’re all like, “How does my skin look THIS good after crying so much?” And like, “WOW! I never knew my hair would look so awesome like this!” Mel B just had one of those nights.
The America’s Got Talent judge arrived to Tuesday night’s live episode in a look that could best be described as Britney Spears-inspired (a la "Toxic"). Mel’s unitard was sheer black (sheer being the operative word) and had brilliantly placed crystals in all the necessary places.
The suit was created by one Mr. Rocky Gathercole, who’s own website describes him as an “aggressive fashion designer with a taste for the unalike.” And how unalike anything it was. You go, Scary.