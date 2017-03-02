Why Wear a Dress When You Can Wear a Dress AND Pants?

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Pants or dress? Pants or dress? Pants or dress? WHY CHOOSE? Back in 2014, Emma Watson wore a CHIC AF Dior look, showing the world that, yes, you can wear two different pieces at the same time.
At last night's premiere of FX Network's Feud: Bette and Joan, Kiernan Shipka wore a fall 2017 Oscar de la Renta dress over matching pants that had us going, "Uh oh. Now every time we buy a dress, we'll have to by matching pants. Sorry, bank account."
So yeah, pants AND dress AND Kiernan: Winners.